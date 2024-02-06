Doug Gannon named parks director for City of Cape Girardeau

Doug Gannon, currently an assistant recreation division manager for Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, was named Thursday as the department's director by city manager Kenneth Haskin.

"Doug is humble, poised and he doesn't get rattled," Haskin said.

"(He's) a high character blue-collar technician, (and) is fundamentally sound, which should serve him well."

Haskin said Gannon will begin his new duties Monday.

Gannon succeeds the late Julia Jones, who passed away Aug. 9 after retiring from leading the department for 10 years.

According to a news release from the city, Gannon previously served 16 years in the Saint Francis Healthcare System as assistant manager for the Health and Wellness Centers in Cape Girardeau and Dexter. He was responsible for the management and oversight of the Dexter facility, which also has an urgent care center and outpatient physical therapy. In Cape Girardeau, Gannon provided management and administration of the recreation and aquatic programs, operations and facilities maintenance.