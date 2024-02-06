Doug Gannon named parks director for City of Cape Girardeau

Doug Gannon, currently an assistant recreation division manager for Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, was named Thursday as the department's director by city manager Kenneth Haskin.
"Doug is humble, poised and he doesn't get rattled," Haskin said.
"(He's) a high character blue-collar technician, (and) is fundamentally sound, which should serve him well."
Haskin said Gannon will begin his new duties Monday.
Gannon succeeds the late Julia Jones, who passed away Aug. 9 after retiring from leading the department for 10 years.
According to a news release from the city, Gannon previously served 16 years in the Saint Francis Healthcare System as assistant manager for the Health and Wellness Centers in Cape Girardeau and Dexter. He was responsible for the management and oversight of the Dexter facility, which also has an urgent care center and outpatient physical therapy. In Cape Girardeau, Gannon provided management and administration of the recreation and aquatic programs, operations and facilities maintenance.
Gannon holds a Master of Science in Public Administration from Southeast Missouri State University as well as an undergraduate degree from SEMO in both parks and recreation and criminal justice. He is certified by the National Recreation and Park Association as an aquatic facility operator and holds certification as an instructor in lifeguard training, water safety and CPR/AED/First Aid.
Since 2007, Gannon has been adjunct faculty at Southeast in the Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation, responsible for developing, planning and teaching course curriculum in the areas of parks and recreation and physical education.
From 1993 to 2004, Gannon served the City of Cape Girardeau as a recreation coordinator II, managing two aquatic facilities, as well as recreation programs and special events.
Gannon also has worked for Cintas Corp. and Amanzi Farms.
He has served on the Southeast Area management team of Special Olympics Missouri.
"The candidate pool was very strong with several well-qualified candidates interviewed," Haskin said. "The final decision was very difficult. Doug was selected due to his extensive knowledge, history and experience."
