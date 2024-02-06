Doniphan man sentenced 64 months on firearms charge

A Doniphan, Missouri, man was sentenced to 64 months in prison on a felony firearm conviction Wednesday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Terrance Malkowski, 28, was convicted on one count of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Malkowski has a prior conviction for second-degree assault in Ripley County, Missouri, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
The conviction was the result of a March 28 incident, during which the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at a vehicle on Highway 160.
According to the report, Malkowski shouted at the caller as he passed Malkowski’s residence. The Ripley County sheriff and a deputy drove to the scene, where they made contact with Malkowski at his home.
Malkowski admitted to shooting at the caller’s vehicle, and allowed the sheriff to go inside his residence to retrieve the firearm involved in the incident — a Wenders 12-gauge shotgun.
A pat-down conducted by officers recovered nine live rounds of Remington 12-gauge shotgun ammunition from Malkowski’s pocket.
The case was investigated by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
