Doniphan man sentenced 64 months on firearms charge

A Doniphan, Missouri, man was sentenced to 64 months in prison on a felony firearm conviction Wednesday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Terrance Malkowski, 28, was convicted on one count of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Malkowski has a prior conviction for second-degree assault in Ripley County, Missouri, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The conviction was the result of a March 28 incident, during which the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at a vehicle on Highway 160.