Donated documents 'quarantined' at Cape County Archive Center

People who wish to donate historical documents to the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center may find their gifts need to be quarantined.

Quarantine is a word commonly associated with public health emergencies or, for those who remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, to a specific action at sea as former Soviet vessels approached Cuba.

A private donation was received Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the 23-year-old Archive Center in uptown Jackson that required the isolated treatment.

"Normally for government documents, quarantining is not necessary because they're coming from pretty sterile environments and typically don't have mold or excessive dust," said Marybeth Niederkorn, county archive director since November 2020.

"Our archive center doesn't accept donations of private collections but the county's genealogy society sometimes does and I can take gifts on behalf of the society," she added, noting she has agreements with donors that she may try to find new homes for documents such as high school yearbooks that the society doesn't need or want.

"We had a donor come in Tuesday with a box of books that she and her husband found in the basement of a home she and her husband are moving into," Niederkorn said.