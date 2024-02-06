All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 14, 2023
Donated documents 'quarantined' at Cape County Archive Center
People who wish to donate historical documents to the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center may find their gifts need to be quarantined. Quarantine is a word commonly associated with public health emergencies or, for those who remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, to a specific action at sea as former Soviet vessels approached Cuba...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Marybeth Niederkorn, director of Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson, with two quarantine containers housing historical documents donated earlier this week. Niederkorn said some gifts require isolated treatment so they don't contaminate the rest of the center's collections.
Marybeth Niederkorn, director of Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson, with two quarantine containers housing historical documents donated earlier this week. Niederkorn said some gifts require isolated treatment so they don't contaminate the rest of the center's collections.Jeff Long

People who wish to donate historical documents to the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center may find their gifts need to be quarantined.

Quarantine is a word commonly associated with public health emergencies or, for those who remember the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, to a specific action at sea as former Soviet vessels approached Cuba.

A private donation was received Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the 23-year-old Archive Center in uptown Jackson that required the isolated treatment.

"Normally for government documents, quarantining is not necessary because they're coming from pretty sterile environments and typically don't have mold or excessive dust," said Marybeth Niederkorn, county archive director since November 2020.

"Our archive center doesn't accept donations of private collections but the county's genealogy society sometimes does and I can take gifts on behalf of the society," she added, noting she has agreements with donors that she may try to find new homes for documents such as high school yearbooks that the society doesn't need or want.

"We had a donor come in Tuesday with a box of books that she and her husband found in the basement of a home she and her husband are moving into," Niederkorn said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The first thing I noticed was an overwhelming smell of cigarette smoke, so we've put them in sealed storage containers with unscented cat litter to absorb the odor. A smell check is part of our usual process when items are donated to make sure the items aren't moldy, for example. If they have a scent of mold, we probably can't use them. With this donation, we did a surface clean with a vulcanized rubber sponge and a bamboo-handled brush to remove surface dirt, The cat litter is being used to remove the smell. I'll check the quarantine containers again early next week to see if things have improved."

Niederkorn encourages those who wish to donate private items to call the center first at (573) 204-2332.

More information may be found at capecounty.us/ archive-center.

Niederkorn said she errs on the side of wanting to see documents people have a desire to donate.

"A lot of material is stored in them that can be very valuable to people looking for their family history," she said.

Cape Girardeau County Archive Center is at No. 1 Barton Square, across the street from the county Administration Building.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy