Andy Patel ï¿½ ambitious businessman and owner of the Cape Catfish baseball team ï¿½ has transformed what former high schoolers may remember as where prom was held into a dynamic and flexible food and entertainment venue for all ages.

Andy Patel stands for a photo Friday at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

It even includes three bowling lanes and a cigar room.

The future Dogwood Social House sits at 80 S. Plaza Way, with all 35,000 square feet completely remodeled and is unrecognizable from days gone by.

The eating space in front of large TV screens is seen Friday at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

For the last six months, the spot has been the latest installment for Patelï¿½s extensive list of business ventures.

Patel, who moved to Southeast Missouri five years ago, said Friday that Dogwood will accommodate nearly 500 patrons and is slated to open the first week of January.

The hatchet throwing space is seen Friday at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½I live in Cape, and I wanted to design something the whole family can come to; not just the college kids,ï¿½ said Patel, who has four children, two of whom are attending school here.

ï¿½My son goes to SEMO, my daughter goes to Eagle Ridge,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I lived in West Palm Beach for 28 years before I moved here. Thatï¿½s where my business was.ï¿½

Shuffleboard weights rest on the table top Friday at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Patel grew up in India and worked in his first restaurant in 1986. He then met his wife ï¿½ and co-worker ï¿½ Anissa, and settled in America.

ï¿½My dad wanted me to come [to America]. Everybody dreams to come here,ï¿½ Patel said. ï¿½This is the greatest country in the world.ï¿½

He started out as a cook, working for $3.25 an hour in 1986, he said. Some five years later, Patel became the owner of an IHOP franchise, his first restaurant.

An air hockey table with the Dogwood Social House logo is seen Friday at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Patel now owns several Applebeeï¿½s restaurants, from Cape Girardeau, ï¿½all the way through Memphis,ï¿½ he said, as well as 20 in Virginia, eight in New Mexico ï¿½ along with 46 more locations and additional IHOPs and hotels.

ï¿½I had 100 Burger Kings and I just sold them,ï¿½ Patel said. ï¿½I wanted to live in Cape, so I sold all my BKs to start my own concept.ï¿½

Heï¿½s pouring much of his lifetime success into several investments. Dogwood promises to keep the city hopping.

Andy Patel walks through the arcade room at Dogwood Social House on Friday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½I owned Applebeeï¿½s for the last eight years, so I used to come to this town,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Itï¿½s a small town, but not small. Itï¿½s a great medical field and great for kids for school. And itï¿½s centrally located. You have a university and nice hospitals. You have a little bit of everything to do in this town. And itï¿½s not overpriced; Cape is not overpriced.ï¿½

With that mindset, Cape Girardeau has become Patelï¿½s main focus since moving here. And heï¿½s put a lot of thought into the new enterprise.

The self-serve beer corner station is seen Friday at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

The first thing noticeable upon arrival to Dogwood Social House is a very prominent self-serve ï¿½beer wall,ï¿½ sustained by a dedicated nitrogen and C02 cooling system with 36 taps.

Domestic and craft beer will be sold by the ounce within those walls, through the technology of a bracelet that tracks the pourerï¿½s ounces.