Dogwood-Azalea Festival offers activities, events

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston's dogwoods and azaleas may be the stars of the annual four-day festival in their honor, but in addition to taking in the town's sights, there are many activities and events for all ages to enjoy this weekend.

The 54th annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival began Thursday and will run through Sunday. Visitors can tour the 6-mile Dogwood-Azalea Trail and choose from numerous activities to enjoy while in Charleston, according to Karen Teeters, executive director of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce.

"Charleston is always gorgeous and it's especially gorgeous festival week," Teeters said. "The residents have really gotten behind the theme of 'Springtime in Wonderland,' this year, and they've done an outstanding job of using them in their yard decorations. It's a community event, a community effort and the whole community is glad for everyone to come and visit."

Last year -- following a hiatus from COVID-19 in 2020 -- the festival returned and more than 32,000 people attended the four-day event, according to traffic estimates, Teeters said.

"Everyone last year was so tired of being cooped up and we had a big crowd," Teeters recalled. "The town was gorgeous last year and it was close to perfect."

This year's event is promising, too, as weather is looking to be beautiful, Teeters said.

"The favorites are returning: pig races, petting zoo, quilt show and home tours and candlelight walk," Teeters said.

The Molly French Garden Club celebrates its 71st anniversary this year with the annual plant sale.

Teeters noted the festival began when the members of the club encouraged residents to plant dogwoods and azaleas. Word of the town's beauty in the springtime spread and people flocked to Charleston to see the pretty views.

"They sat at a card table at the edge of town and sold maps and postcards for visitors," Teeters said. "As it grew, the ladies discovered it was more than they could take on and turned it over to the chamber."

The Mississippi County Historical Society will offer tours of the Joseph Hunter Moore Home, 403 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The home is a 17-room house that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and furnished with pieces authentic to the home's construction period of 1899. Tours are $5, and tickets are available at the Chamber or at the door. A bake sale will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the home.

The Hearnes Museum at 109 S. Main St., is filled with various items and memorabilia from the 22-year tenure in office of Charleston's native son and Missouri Gov. Warren E. Hearnes's career. His wife, Betty Hearnes, also served the state for several years as well. Admission is free and the museum is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Charleston Chamber of Commerce will be open through Saturday at 110 S. Main St., where visitors will also find all of the festival information they will need as well as souvenir T-shirts and other goods.