NewsMarch 18, 2024
Doggie egg hunt happening next weekend
Busch Pet Products in Cape Girardeau will hold a “Paws for Peeps for a Good Cause” Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 23, at Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, 2039 Cape LaCroix Road. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and welcomes fur babies to enjoy an egg hunt. Paws for Peeps for a Good Cause is to benefit Howie’s Harvest and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Along with an egg hunt, there will be a Scent Garden by Shelly Wood Dog Behavior and Training, as well as vendors with games and prizes. ...
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian

Busch Pet Products in Cape Girardeau will hold a “Paws for Peeps for a Good Cause” Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 23, at Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, 2039 Cape LaCroix Road.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and welcomes fur babies to enjoy an egg hunt.

Paws for Peeps for a Good Cause is to benefit Howie’s Harvest and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Along with an egg hunt, there will be a Scent Garden by Shelly Wood Dog Behavior and Training, as well as vendors with games and prizes.

Human food will be available as well from Zimzala Vibes and The Cheesecake Ninja.

Registration forms are available to print off on the event page on Facebook or available at Busch Pet Products, 2031 Cape LaCroix Road, Suite 106. They can also be filled out the day of the event. It is $15 per dog to hunt.

