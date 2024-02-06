D.L. Transmission featured in issue of trade journal

D.L. Transmission in Cape Girardeau was featured in the July issue of Transmission Digest magazine for the business's "great service, strong online presence and success in the industry".

Transmission Digest magazine selects a transmission shop that has a unique story or does something out of the ordinary every month, according to Gina LeGrand, co-owner of D.L. Transmission.

The D.L. Transmission's staff were excited when they found out their shop has been selected, she said.

"We all work so hard. We have such an excellent crew. I can't say enough about them -- everyone is such a perfect fit. This is a huge honor as this is a worldwide publication for people in the transmission industry. This is a well deserved recognition and we are extremely proud," she added.

D.L. Transmission is a local business run by Darryl and Gina LeGrand. They opened their first shop in 2008, and together they have been providing service to the community ever since.

Darryl LeGrand, who made the cover of the magazine, is a master rebuilder and manages everything in the shop. His wife runs the office and takes care of the financial and advertising side of the business. Working alongside each other for 15 years, they have learned how to maintain a balance between their business life and their home life, they said.

"We're just that couple that can be together all the time. Literally the only time we're not together is driving to and from work," she said.