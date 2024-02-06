D.L. Transmission featured in issue of trade journal

D.L. Transmission in Cape Girardeau was featured in the July issue of Transmission Digest magazine for the business's "great service, strong online presence and success in the industry".
Transmission Digest magazine selects a transmission shop that has a unique story or does something out of the ordinary every month, according to Gina LeGrand, co-owner of D.L. Transmission.
The D.L. Transmission's staff were excited when they found out their shop has been selected, she said.
"We all work so hard. We have such an excellent crew. I can't say enough about them -- everyone is such a perfect fit. This is a huge honor as this is a worldwide publication for people in the transmission industry. This is a well deserved recognition and we are extremely proud," she added.
D.L. Transmission is a local business run by Darryl and Gina LeGrand. They opened their first shop in 2008, and together they have been providing service to the community ever since.
Darryl LeGrand, who made the cover of the magazine, is a master rebuilder and manages everything in the shop. His wife runs the office and takes care of the financial and advertising side of the business. Working alongside each other for 15 years, they have learned how to maintain a balance between their business life and their home life, they said.
"We're just that couple that can be together all the time. Literally the only time we're not together is driving to and from work," she said.
Working together has helped their business grow and be more successful.
"We both have the same goal. (We) are both invested in this business and focus on doing what's right. I think it's %100 a bonus that we are able to own this together, work together and still love each other at the end of the day," she added.
They moved to their current location at 783 S. Kingshighway in September 2021. They purchased the property five years ago, and it took them three years to get all the renovations done and turn it to the clean and organized facility that it is today.
The new location has brought even more customers to D.L. Transmission.
"Not that we weren't busy at our other shop; we were as busy as we could be there. We were limited by our building and our setup. We were doing all we were capable of doing. When we moved in (the new facility) we went from having two lifts to five, and that changed things immediately," said Gina LeGrand.
The new facility has five lifts, six work bays, rebuilding area, office, waiting area and breakroom.
The LeGrands hope to be adding more services to their business moving forward.
"We will continue to educate ourself and move forward with the society and make sure that we are prepared to serve the community," Gina LeGrand said.
