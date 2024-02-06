Division of Youth Services focusing on practical skills

Officer Jason Reed with the 32nd judicial circuit juvenile division, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry Counties, knows how important life skills are.

Reed has been with the department 15 years, and has seen firsthand the difference between knowing and not knowing how to perform tasks such as sewing or gardening.

That's what he's doing on a sunny, windy Wednesday morning at Cape Girardeau's juvenile facility, at 2137 Rust Avenue.

He's taking two juveniles through the motions of gardening, showing how to space holes, how deep to dig them, how to ease the young plants out of their plastic containers and tease the roots so the plantings will take hold.

Squash, collards, tomatoes and more are going into the raised beds behind the building, but they're just the beginning.

Deputy juvenile officer Jason Reed, right, gives instructions while gardening with youth Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Justice Center in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Plans are underway for a community garden on the west side of the campus, near the parking lot. Landscaping blocks have been delivered and are waiting to be stacked into formation, so members of the community can come take their pick, Reed said.

The former juvenile facility on Merriwether Street in Cape Girardeau had a massive garden, Reed said, with fruit trees and berry bushes, and room for vegetables too. That garden was in place for more than a decade.