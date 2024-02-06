All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 26, 2022

District 147 GOP candidates discuss views as primary nears

With the Aug. 2 primary a week away, Republican candidates hoping to succeed Wayne Wallingford in Cape Girardeau- based House District 147 continued Monday to distinguish themselves from one another in a forum hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

With the Aug. 2 primary a week away, Republican candidates hoping to succeed Wayne Wallingford in Cape Girardeau- based House District 147 continued Monday to distinguish themselves from one another in a forum hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Elaine Edgar, a local real estate brokerage owner and GOP candidate for state House District 147, speaks Monday at a forum organized by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The primary is Aug. 2.
Elaine Edgar, a local real estate brokerage owner and GOP candidate for state House District 147, speaks Monday at a forum organized by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The primary is Aug. 2.Jeff Long

Elaine Edgar, owner of a real estate brokerage and a first-time candidate for public office, pledged before a crowd at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center to "cut red tape holding Cape Girardeau back" if chosen as the GOP nominee.

John Voss, a retired Procter & Gamble engineer and former Cape Girardeau city councilman, airs his views Monday before a candidate forum at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Voss is among three hopefuls vying for the GOP nomination for state House District 147.
John Voss, a retired Procter & Gamble engineer and former Cape Girardeau city councilman, airs his views Monday before a candidate forum at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Voss is among three hopefuls vying for the GOP nomination for state House District 147.Jeff Long

John Voss, a retired engineer who previously served eight years as Ward 1 representative on Cape Girardeau City Council, called himself "well-qualified and battle tested."

Nate Thomas, co-owner of Bold Marketing and current Cape Girardeau city councilman, makes remarks about his GOP candidacy for state House District 147 at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. A candidate forum was organized by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nate Thomas, co-owner of Bold Marketing and current Cape Girardeau city councilman, makes remarks about his GOP candidacy for state House District 147 at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. A candidate forum was organized by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.Jeff Long

Nate Thomas, co-owner of Bold Marketing and current Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, touted his former lobbying experience in Washington, D.C., and as current City Council Jefferson City liaison.

"I have a level of experience and I have been in the lion's den and (Cape Girardeau) has already lost a year without representation in the statehouse."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan offered a welcome on behalf of the Chamber and KFVS12 news anchor Jeff Cunningham moderated the debate, asking questions on the following topics:

  • Missouri's motor fuels tax
  • Regional partnerships
  • Public safety
  • Education funding
  • Child care
  • Housing
  • Business permitting process
  • Transportation

Notable comments

Edgar asked the following questions of the audience: "Do you think Cape Girardeau is better off now than five years ago? If not, why do we keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?"

Thomas said the movement toward electric vehicles is appealing on its face, "but ethanol sounded good, too, a few years back but I was skeptical because there was not enough corn being produced for food demand let alone to power our vehicles." Thomas said he was worried EVs may overwhelm the nation's power grid.

Voss admitted to being "tired of political rhetoric and divisiveness," adding he was proud of having run a clean campaign.

The debate did not feature the thoughts of Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek, both of whom are unopposed in their primaries.

District 147 has been without an officeholder in the state capital since late December, when Wallingford resigned to become director of the state's Department of Revenue.

More thoughts from the GOP contestants participating in the Chamber's forum may be viewed in the Weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy