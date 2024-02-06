District 147 GOP candidates discuss views as primary nears

With the Aug. 2 primary a week away, Republican candidates hoping to succeed Wayne Wallingford in Cape Girardeau- based House District 147 continued Monday to distinguish themselves from one another in a forum hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Elaine Edgar, a local real estate brokerage owner and GOP candidate for state House District 147, speaks Monday at a forum organized by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The primary is Aug. 2. Jeff Long

Elaine Edgar, owner of a real estate brokerage and a first-time candidate for public office, pledged before a crowd at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center to "cut red tape holding Cape Girardeau back" if chosen as the GOP nominee.

John Voss, a retired Procter & Gamble engineer and former Cape Girardeau city councilman, airs his views Monday before a candidate forum at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Voss is among three hopefuls vying for the GOP nomination for state House District 147. Jeff Long

John Voss, a retired engineer who previously served eight years as Ward 1 representative on Cape Girardeau City Council, called himself "well-qualified and battle tested."

Nate Thomas, co-owner of Bold Marketing and current Cape Girardeau city councilman, makes remarks about his GOP candidacy for state House District 147 at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. A candidate forum was organized by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Jeff Long

Nate Thomas, co-owner of Bold Marketing and current Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, touted his former lobbying experience in Washington, D.C., and as current City Council Jefferson City liaison.

"I have a level of experience and I have been in the lion's den and (Cape Girardeau) has already lost a year without representation in the statehouse."