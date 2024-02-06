District 147 GOP candidates discuss views as primary nears

With the Aug. 2 primary a week away, Republican candidates hoping to succeed Wayne Wallingford in Cape Girardeau- based House District 147 continued Monday to distinguish themselves from one another in a forum hosted by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Elaine Edgar, owner of a real estate brokerage and a first-time candidate for public office, pledged before a crowd at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center to "cut red tape holding Cape Girardeau back" if chosen as the GOP nominee.
John Voss, a retired engineer who previously served eight years as Ward 1 representative on Cape Girardeau City Council, called himself "well-qualified and battle tested."
Nate Thomas, co-owner of Bold Marketing and current Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, touted his former lobbying experience in Washington, D.C., and as current City Council Jefferson City liaison.
"I have a level of experience and I have been in the lion's den and (Cape Girardeau) has already lost a year without representation in the statehouse."
Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan offered a welcome on behalf of the Chamber and KFVS12 news anchor Jeff Cunningham moderated the debate, asking questions on the following topics:
Edgar asked the following questions of the audience: "Do you think Cape Girardeau is better off now than five years ago? If not, why do we keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?"
Thomas said the movement toward electric vehicles is appealing on its face, "but ethanol sounded good, too, a few years back but I was skeptical because there was not enough corn being produced for food demand let alone to power our vehicles." Thomas said he was worried EVs may overwhelm the nation's power grid.
Voss admitted to being "tired of political rhetoric and divisiveness," adding he was proud of having run a clean campaign.
The debate did not feature the thoughts of Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek, both of whom are unopposed in their primaries.
District 147 has been without an officeholder in the state capital since late December, when Wallingford resigned to become director of the state's Department of Revenue.
More thoughts from the GOP contestants participating in the Chamber's forum may be viewed in the Weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.