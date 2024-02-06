Disney-themed concert coming to Jackson park

Children are encouraged to dress up in costumes at the musical event, sing and dance along to the songs performed.

Marcia Thompson of Jackson said her husband and father-in-law have participated in the Jackson Municipal Band for more than 40 years. She came up with the idea for the performance after realizing the band would typically have the same people show up to performances, but lacked a younger audience.

"The band has played some movie-themed music in the past and having my granddaughter with us one evening in the park, we noticed how much she enjoyed music she recognized at just 4 years of age," Thompson said. "The idea popped into my head about having the storybook characters perform and sing and then encourage little ones to dress in princess or hero costumes and dance along."

Thompson said she hopes the event will give children a new appreciation of music and brings more people to the band's summer concert series this year. Admission to the event is free, and attendees can bring their chairs and blankets to sit on and their own refreshments. Free ice cream will be provided until supplies run out. Playground equipment is also located in the park.