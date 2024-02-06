All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 25, 2022

Disney-themed concert coming to Jackson park

Disney fans young and old can visit the Jackson Bandshell this summer for a music-filled evening at the park. Jackson Municipal Band will present "Enchanted Evening at the Park" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the Jackson Bandshell located at 850 Symphony Lane...

Beau Nations
Jackson Municipal Band is planning a Disney-themed concert.
Jackson Municipal Band is planning a Disney-themed concert.

Disney fans young and old can visit the Jackson Bandshell this summer for a music-filled evening at the park.

Jackson Municipal Band will present "Enchanted Evening at the Park" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the Jackson Bandshell located at 850 Symphony Lane.

Characters from movies such as "Encanto", "Frozen" and "Moana" will be present to entertain children and provided by Storybook Entertainment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Children are encouraged to dress up in costumes at the musical event, sing and dance along to the songs performed.

Marcia Thompson of Jackson said her husband and father-in-law have participated in the Jackson Municipal Band for more than 40 years. She came up with the idea for the performance after realizing the band would typically have the same people show up to performances, but lacked a younger audience.

"The band has played some movie-themed music in the past and having my granddaughter with us one evening in the park, we noticed how much she enjoyed music she recognized at just 4 years of age," Thompson said. "The idea popped into my head about having the storybook characters perform and sing and then encourage little ones to dress in princess or hero costumes and dance along."

Thompson said she hopes the event will give children a new appreciation of music and brings more people to the band's summer concert series this year. Admission to the event is free, and attendees can bring their chairs and blankets to sit on and their own refreshments. Free ice cream will be provided until supplies run out. Playground equipment is also located in the park.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy