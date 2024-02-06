Disc golf starter sets donated to Cape library

For disc golf newbies in the Cape Girardeau area, the tee box has moved to the Cape Girardeau Library.

Or at least, that's where a new hobby just might begin.

The region's disc golf lovers want to make sure everyone in the region has a chance to try out the sport without having to fork over $60 or more for a starter kit.

The SEMO Disc Golf non-profit organization donated five disc starter kits to the Cape Girardeau Library on Thursday, so anyone who wants to try the sport can borrow a set of discs before they head out to one of the area's courses.

Jackson Hill, a dedicated member of SEMO Disc Golf and also a member of the Cape Girardeau Park Advisory Board, delivered the kits, which include a laminated sheet that describes area courses, complete with QR codes that point players to course maps.

Disc golf starter sets are now available for use at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Bob Miller ~ Southeast Missourian

Disc golf starter sets are now available for use at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Bob Miller ~ Southeast Missourian

Disc golf, as the name implies, involves players slinging discs -- smaller than traditional Frisbees -- from a tee box toward a "hole" which is a metal post contraption with chains forming a basket. While players can play with a single disc, most serious players carry at least three: a driver, a putter and another mid-range disc. Advanced players can make different types of throws with their forehand or backhand, and use different discs, which can fly at different speeds and curve differently.

Much like pickleball, disc golf is gaining popularity across the nation and locally. That's largely due to several courses being built throughout the region.

First came the disc golf course at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau in 2011, followed closely behind by a new course at Cape County Park North. Then Scott City Park and Perryville Park Center. Then Litz Park in Jackson.

Hill said disc golf saw a spike in popularity during the pandemic, when people were looking for physical activities outdoors.