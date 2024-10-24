All sections
NewsSeptember 10, 2022

Difference Makers honored at reception

Several Southeast Missouri community leaders were recognized as Difference Makers by B Magazine, a rustmedia publication, at a reception Thursday night. In its fifth year, the celebration was held at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, where the 13 honorees for 2022 were awarded plaques for their contributions to their communities...

Danny Walter
Robbie Guard shakes hands with Grant Skelton who was awarded one of B Magazine's Difference Makers at an awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the SEMO River Campus.
Robbie Guard shakes hands with Grant Skelton who was awarded one of B Magazine's Difference Makers at an awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the SEMO River Campus.Megan Burke



In its fifth year, the celebration was held at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, where the 13 honorees for 2022 were awarded plaques for their contributions to their communities.

Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, in the August issue of B Magazine, wrote that the group leads in many ways.

"These individuals are often visionaries, movers and shakers who get things done. But they can also be quiet and thoughtful leaders, driving change behind the scenes in steady but meaningful ways. We call these people Difference Makers."

Hosting the event, Jon Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, talked about the common threads between this year's honorees.

"First of all, each one of them has proven to be a doer. Someone who isn't content to sit on the sidelines and watch the status quo continue around them," Rust said.

He went on to say these individuals, when they see something needs doing they do it with humility and often in trailblazing ways, displaying their passion for innovation and service. He also recognized the persistence and longevity of their service done with cheerfulness and joy.

The 2022 Difference Makers:

  • John Gary, CEO of Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and Cape Girardeau Habitat for Humanity
  • Jana Jeteff, consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics
  • Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman, founders of the Kellerman Foundation
  • Barbara Kohlfeld, principal at Blanchard Elementary School
  • Sue Nessler, owner and yoga therapist at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio and founder of Jack Finney Memorial Wellness Fund
  • Jamie Phillips, project manager for rustmedia
  • Dan Presson, Cape Girardeau City Councilman and director of Career Services at Southeast Missouri State University
  • Linda Puchbauer, credentialing specialist at Community Counseling Center and Rotary District 6060 Foundation chair
  • Mike Renick, general manager at River Radio
  • Grant Skelton, founder of Granting Grace
  • Clifford R. Talbert Jr., cardiologist with Saint Francis Medical Center and founder of Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group
  • Scott Vangilder, director of Jackson Municipal Band.

Rust closed out the event by acknowledging the friends, family and colleagues of the honorees who, he said, are blessed to be surrounded by people who support and care for them, and give them space to be who they are.

Rust also thanked sponsors of the Difference Makers issue and the reception -- Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Executive Property Management and MRV Banks.

