Difference Makers honored at reception

Several Southeast Missouri community leaders were recognized as Difference Makers by B Magazine, a rustmedia publication, at a reception Thursday night.

In its fifth year, the celebration was held at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, where the 13 honorees for 2022 were awarded plaques for their contributions to their communities.

Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, in the August issue of B Magazine, wrote that the group leads in many ways.

"These individuals are often visionaries, movers and shakers who get things done. But they can also be quiet and thoughtful leaders, driving change behind the scenes in steady but meaningful ways. We call these people Difference Makers."

Hosting the event, Jon Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, talked about the common threads between this year's honorees.