Did You Know? Ways to stay active

The New Year has started and so have our New Year's resolutions. One of the most common resolutions people make is to be more active or to lose weight. If you choose a resolution such as this and want to keep it, here are some great ways to stay active without a gym membership.

Walking is a great way to stay in shape and it's free. One place to walk is the West Park Mall, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. So grab a group of your pals and go do some power walking and window shopping.

Looking to use a gym but not sure whether you want a full membership, the Osage Centre has your back. For just $2 per visit you can use the full Osage Centre's gym and fitness rooms. The facilities offer a punch card option for multiple uses or a daily admission. The weight rooms feature equipment such as computerized treadmills, cross trainers, upright bikes, recumbent bikes, free weights and benches, multi-station weight machines and core-focused weight equipment. Fitness discount cards allow individuals the flexibility to workout at different times. A 10-visit punch card costs $16. Along with the gym, there are a variety of group classes such as Zumba to join and workout with others throughout the week.

Ultimate Air is a fun place to bring your children, but it can also be a place to work out. The trampoline park offers an indoor unique experience. There are various activities the trampoline park offers from dodgeball and slam dunk basketball to zip lines and foam pits.