NewsJanuary 4, 2024

Did You Know? Ways to stay active

The New Year has started and so have our New Year's resolutions. One of the most common resolutions people make is to be more active or to lose weight. If you choose a resolution such as this and want to keep it, here are some great ways to stay active without a gym membership...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
One way to stay active and in shape is by walking.
One way to stay active and in shape is by walking.Southeast Missourian file

The New Year has started and so have our New Year's resolutions. One of the most common resolutions people make is to be more active or to lose weight. If you choose a resolution such as this and want to keep it, here are some great ways to stay active without a gym membership.

Walking is a great way to stay in shape and it's free. One place to walk is the West Park Mall, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. So grab a group of your pals and go do some power walking and window shopping.

Looking to use a gym but not sure whether you want a full membership, the Osage Centre has your back. For just $2 per visit you can use the full Osage Centre's gym and fitness rooms. The facilities offer a punch card option for multiple uses or a daily admission. The weight rooms feature equipment such as computerized treadmills, cross trainers, upright bikes, recumbent bikes, free weights and benches, multi-station weight machines and core-focused weight equipment. Fitness discount cards allow individuals the flexibility to workout at different times. A 10-visit punch card costs $16. Along with the gym, there are a variety of group classes such as Zumba to join and workout with others throughout the week.

Ultimate Air is a fun place to bring your children, but it can also be a place to work out. The trampoline park offers an indoor unique experience. There are various activities the trampoline park offers from dodgeball and slam dunk basketball to zip lines and foam pits.

Looking for a place to work out, but not sure whether you want to use the gym equipment just yet? The Jackson Civic Center has some options. From classes such as tai chi and yoga that are free of charge to pickleball days to learn a new game or polish up your skills. The price is just $2 for a day pass, $15 for a 10-visit pass and $330 for a yearly membership, according to the Civic Center's website.

Being out in the fresh air, even in the winter, is great for the mind and body. The nature trails around Cape Girardeau are also nice on the wallet as they are free to walk. So bundle up and bring some hand warmers while hiking the trails around Cape Girardeau such as the Cape LaCroix Trail, Bloomfield Road Trail, Capaha Park or the Riverfront Walkway.

Wanting to learn a new type of fitness or take it to the next stage? The Edge has different types of fitness for all levels with instructors to teach pilates, pole or aerial arts.

Yoga Healing Arts is the place to share the wisdom and teachings of yoga to promote greater health and wellness to the community. There are different types of yoga taught by different teachers to promote body positivity and empower themselves. Yoga types offered are hot yoga, hatha yoga flow, gentle yoga, somatic synergy, all access yoga and more.

There are so many different ways to stay active in the Southeast Missouri area and keep your New Year's resolutions.

