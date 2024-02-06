All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 31, 2019

Did you know about this secluded swimming hole in Southeast Missouri?

After a morning of Jeeping along the gravel backroads around Perry and Madison Counties, Mike Buhs and Devin Wingo ended up at a spot they knew from childhood. "We were out exploring, but it just got too hot," Buhs said. "So I figured we'd bring [my kids, Anna and Sam] by this place. It's actually the first time they've been here."...

Story and photos By Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian
Russell Falch, 52, relaxes in the water on Aug. 17 at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown. Falch said he's been coming to the swimming hole since his mother and a neighbor showed him at 9 years old when his family lived nearby.
Russell Falch, 52, relaxes in the water on Aug. 17 at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown. Falch said he's been coming to the swimming hole since his mother and a neighbor showed him at 9 years old when his family lived nearby.

After a morning of Jeeping along the gravel backroads around Perry and Madison Counties, Mike Buhs and Devin Wingo ended up at a spot they knew from childhood.

"We were out exploring, but it just got too hot," Buhs said. "So I figured we'd bring [my kids, Anna and Sam] by this place. It's actually the first time they've been here."

Buhs said there were plenty of places he and Wingo had swum when they were younger, filling their spare time with mud and sunburns and ill-advised cannonballs, but said that Amidon Memorial Conservation Area held a special allure.

The conservation area, best known for its picturesque Pink Rocks shut-ins, has a quieter, more easygoing section if you know where to look. The water is clear and cold and well-shaded by the surrounding trees. In other words, it's a perfect afternoon getaway.

"This is like the first really wild place I ever experienced. We wanted to sort of pass it on," he said. "It was something that was fun when we were kids, so we thought why not? It would be nice."

Karter Casasola, 5, gulps for air after inspecting the riverbed while swimming with family on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown.
Karter Casasola, 5, gulps for air after inspecting the riverbed while swimming with family on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown.TYLER GRAEF

Eleven-year-old Anna was having little luck catching the perch and bluegill that darted around in the shallows, but fellow swimmer Russell Falch, 52, couldn't get them to stop nipping at his skin as he tried to relax in the water nearby. He, like the Buhs children, had been introduced to the swimming hole at 9 years old by his mother and a neighbor while growing up nearby.

"And I've been coming here ever since," he said.

The refreshing power of a good swimming hole, he said, is tough to beat. He said one of his favorite spots as a young man was an artesian well near the cereal factory where he used to work.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It used to shoot off six, seven feet high," he said. "We'd get off a 12-hour shift on the sugar coat line all sticky; we used to keep Dawn dish detergent in our cars, we'd just go out there and wash off."

There's something about clear, natural water in the summertime that makes you feel clean, Falch said.

Mia Desanto, right, laughs with her aunt, Bethany Desanto, center, and cousin, Christina Desanto on Aug. 17 at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown.
Mia Desanto, right, laughs with her aunt, Bethany Desanto, center, and cousin, Christina Desanto on Aug. 17 at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown.

"Plus, back in the day there was a time before anyone had air conditioning. It was really big back then," he said. "You could come out for a bit, cool your body temperature down and then you'd stay cool for the rest of the afternoon."

The only thing, he said, is that the best swimming holes are almost a secret.

"I tell everybody though. This here's the best swimming hole in Potosi," he said with a wink.

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Anna Buhs, 11, tries to capture a crawdad while fishing on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown.
TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Anna Buhs, 11, tries to capture a crawdad while fishing on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area near Fredericktown.

After a while, Buhs and Wingo decided it was time to pack up and head home. Still catchless, Anna had begun trying to fish with a small crawdad as bait.

"Alright Anna, are you ready to leave?" he asked.

To which she offered a child's ringing endorsement: "No, not yet."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy