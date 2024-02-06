All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 20, 2024

Did you know? A look at the coldest days in Cape Girardeau history since 1960

In the next several days, he Southeast Missouri region will climb out of a cold snap that saw temperatures plunge into single digits. By Monday, the forecast calls for temperatures to reach the upper-30s and mid-40s on Tuesday. The temperatures during the recent frigid spell did not come close to cracking the one top 10 coldest days in Cape Girardeau history, at least as recorded by the National Weather Service since 1960...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
story image illustation

In the next several days, he Southeast Missouri region will climb out of a cold snap that saw temperatures plunge into single digits. By Monday, the forecast calls for temperatures to reach the upper-30s and mid-40s on Tuesday. The temperatures during the recent frigid spell did not come close to cracking the one top 10 coldest days in Cape Girardeau history, at least as recorded by the National Weather Service since 1960.

Here are the top 10, or rather bottom 10, low-temperature records in Cape Girardeau, according to the NWS:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Jan. 11, 1977: -18
  • Jan. 17, 1977: -16
  • Jan. 20, 1985: -15
  • Jan. 23, 1963: -14
  • Jan. 24, 1963: -14
  • Feb. 19, 2015: -14
  • Jan. 16, 1982: -12
  • Jan. 28, 1961: -12
  • Feb. 17, 2015: -12
  • Jan. 19, 1994: -11

(tie) Feb. 17, 2015: -11

According to NWS records, the earliest the area has seen temperatures below zero was Dec. 6 1982. The latest Cape Girardeau has seen a below-zero temperature was March 6. That feat occurred in 2015, when the temperature dropped to -8.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has...
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water r...
NewsNov. 6
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy