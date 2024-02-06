David James

Moss has recruited retired Cape Girardeau County detective David James to investigate the Lawless case. James is perhaps best known for the investigation that led to charges against Clay Waller, who murdered his estranged wife, Jacque Waller. In an interview in August, James said he was starting the Lawless investigation from scratch and not picking up where others have left off. He said during the interview he obtained a commission with Scott County Sheriff's Office in part to enable him to work with other jurisdictions and give him insurance protection in the event something happened during the course of his investigation. James said current Sheriff Wes Drury is not involved in the investigation but is cooperating in order to give James access to evidence and materials at the Sheriff's Office.

Several years ago, former Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter filed probable cause in the case, but then-prosecutor Paul Boyd did not file charges. A grand jury was called, but did not indict the suspects. James said it would be important for him to start from scratch to be able to rule out possible suspects and defend the state's position in the event of a trial. Moss is in charge of the investigation, James said, and the person to whom the detective will report.

Some have criticized James' decision to obtain a Scott County Sheriff's Office badge given the conflicts of interest that have come to light over the years. Drury, for example, did not hold one of the Abbott twins for questioning when he reported the shooting death to the dispatchers at the jail the night Lawless was murdered. James was also involved in the investigation of an unsolved case in Cape Girardeau County about 15 months before the Lawless murder. Lee Moore was murdered Aug. 12, 1991, on his farm in Whitewater.

Jurisdiction switch

Cobb took office in January this year after his predecessor, Amanda Oesch, shifted the jurisdiction away from the county Sheriff's Office and to the state Highway Patrol and Missouri attorney general's office. The AG's office supports a cold case review unit. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the AG's office did not fully investigate the case. At the time of the original investigation, the AG's Kenny Hulshof prosecuted the case. Hulshof made false or misleading statements throughout the trial, particularly during closing arguments. His role in the wrongful conviction was criticized by the judge who declared Kezer innocent.

Hulshof is a colleague of Kevin Zoellner, who was assigned to look into the Lawless case for the cold case unit. Zoellner also worked under Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle around the time of Kezer's trial. Swingle approved deals to lessen sentences for the informants who were giving statements against Kezer.

Walter's involvement

Walter recently retired from his post as Scott City police chief. In an interview with the Southeast Missourian, the former sheriff said Cobb had invited him to assist James with the investigation. Walter said part of his role could be to make introductions to people he had interviewed during his investigation while he was sheriff.

Mark Abbott awaits sentencing

Mark Abbott was arrested in March 2022 on charges of illegal possession of a firearm. He has been held in prison ever since, having been denied bond because of his criminal history. Abbott pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, currently scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to the plea agreement filed in federal court, officers received a tip from a confidential informant that Abbott had drugs in his residence. Officers raided Abbott's home and found a gun Abbott had hidden under a safe. Abbott, his twin brother, Matt, and Kevin Williams were all charged in a major methamphetamine distribution conspiracy case in the mid-1990s.

In another case of significance, it was determined David Todd, 55, a Scott City resident who went missing in December 2020 after crashing a vehicle in Kelso, Missouri, was driving Mark Abbott's truck. Todd's glasses were found along a driveway northwest of the crash site. He is still missing. Todd lived in a mobile home community owned by Abbott's parents.

Threats on life

In his book "The Murder of Angela Mischelle Lawless: An Honest Sheriff and the Exoneration of an Innocent Man", authored in part by his attorney, Stephen Snodgrass, and published earlier this year, Kezer alleged that former Sheriff Bill Ferrell placed a hit on him while he was in prison. Kezer retained a dated document signed by his former fellow inmate, Gordon Evans, that Evans was offered a payment by Ferrell to stab Kezer in prison. Kezer said he has shared this information with authorities at the AG's office and the Scott County Prosecutor's Office.

In testimony given at Kezer's exoneration trial, Mark Abbott testified that Ferrell and Kevin Williams routinely talked to each other on the phone during the time Walter was investigating the case. When Williams was asked under oath about this communication, he told the court that Ferrell was apologizing to Williams because Walter was investigating him. Mark Abbott told a narcotics officer in 1997 that he witnessed Williams shoot Lawless. Walter has said that Williams conveyed to him that Ferrell alerted Williams to the fact the case had been reopened.