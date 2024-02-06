Did you know? 5 unusual traditions in Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions.
To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has "always" been there. The tradition dates to the 1960s and, to this day, students who have to climb "Cardiac Hill" stick their gum to the tree. In the 60 years of this tradition, there have been four "gum trees" planted only to be killed after their short stay. In the beginning of the 2023 school year, a new "tree" was placed at the top of the hill -- a steel sculpture made by a student allowing for the tradition to continue for a long time to come.
Mule jumping is another thing many Southeast Missourians may think is normal only to tell those not from this part of the world to be met with blank eyes.
Mule jumping involves a handle leading a mule to a chute, prompting the mule to jump over and clear a pole draped with a blanket. This tradition is one many can see at the East Perry County Fair in Altenberg, Missouri, this weekend, Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23.
This tradition may be a little lost as younger generations may not be familiar with it.
Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, wrote about this tradition in a column years ago. He said he was taken to the cemetery by the old Notre Dame Regional High School and looked for a particular gravestone, using a flashlight to read the names etched in stone. It is the light shining on the stone that creates these "eyes". Halloween is coming up next month, and this could be a great way to bring back this "tradition" of looking for the glowing green.
It is no secret there is a big brother/little brother rivalry between Cape Girardeau and Jackson high schools (who is who in the equation will vary depending on allegiance). Each year in the week the rival football teams play each other, a stuffed tiger dangles over Jackson Boulevard, as it is this week in advance of the schools' football game Friday, Sept. 22.
A tradition that might cause a double take is the shoe pole in Perkins, Missouri.
This tradition is more of a mystery of how and why it happened. Shoes are nailed to a pole -- shoes of all kinds from sneakers and sandals to dress shoes, such as heels. The "shoe pole" has been around for decades with many stories of how it got started. The mystery continues.
Did we miss any? Let us know some unusual traditions in the area you know of in the comments.
