Did you know? 5 unusual traditions in Southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions.

SEMO gum tree

Gum tree 2 stood on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University from 1990 until 2018. Southeast Missourian archive

To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has "always" been there. The tradition dates to the 1960s and, to this day, students who have to climb "Cardiac Hill" stick their gum to the tree. In the 60 years of this tradition, there have been four "gum trees" planted only to be killed after their short stay. In the beginning of the 2023 school year, a new "tree" was placed at the top of the hill -- a steel sculpture made by a student allowing for the tradition to continue for a long time to come.

Gum tree 3 stood on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University from 2018 until 2020. Southeast Missourian archive

Gum tree 5 or the sculpture gum tree created by a student was placed where previous gum trees lived on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in 2023. Danny Walter

Mule jumping

Mule jumping at the East Perry County (Missouri) Fair in 2009. Southeast Missourian archive

Mule jumping at the East Perry County (Missouri) Fair in 2009. Southeast Missourian archive

Mule jumping is another thing many Southeast Missourians may think is normal only to tell those not from this part of the world to be met with blank eyes.

Mule jumping involves a handle leading a mule to a chute, prompting the mule to jump over and clear a pole draped with a blanket. This tradition is one many can see at the East Perry County Fair in Altenberg, Missouri, this weekend, Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23.

Glowing green eyes in the cemetery

This tradition may be a little lost as younger generations may not be familiar with it.