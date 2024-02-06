Did you know? 10 things about Ivers Square Civil War statue, fountain

Workers on Monday, March 4, disassembled the Civil War fountain in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau near City Hall, as preparations were made to refurbish the monument.

The statue atop the pedestal dates to 2003, but the monument itself was erected in 1911 and honors the war dead from the Civil War.

Here are 10 things about the statue/fountain you may not know:

1. The Civil War fountain in Ivers Square was dedicated on Memorial Day, 1911.

2. The Women’s Relief Corps raised the funds — $3,000 — to install the statue/fountain.

3. Originally, the monument memorialized the Union war dead, but a later re-dedication recognized the loss of all of those who fought and died in the Civil War — Union and Confederate.