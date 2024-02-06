Did you know - Disclosures necessary in a Missouri home sale

The largest single financial transaction in the lives of most Americans is the sale or purchase of a residence. There are requirements baked into state law, known as Revised Statutes of Missouri, which govern the sharing, or disclosure, of information when a property goes up for sale.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to two local real estate authorities to find out what disclosures are required: Terry Baker, association executive, Southeast Missouri REALTORS; and Chris Cole, managing broker of Cape Girardeau-based Edge Realty and Lorimont Commercial Real Estate. Cole also is a licensed attorney in the state.

General disclosure

"I would say Missouri does have relatively fewer required disclosure laws than most states," Cole said.

"Some states require sellers to disclose any known issues plus repairs that have been made, while Missouri statutes and case law only appear to require the disclosure of any known material defects that could not be discovered by a reasonable inspection, otherwise known as latent defects."

Chris Cole

"I think for a seller, it's in his or her best interests to disclose and you're being transparent (with a buyer) at the same time. Every home has some issues, even new homes. There can be situations where a seller might try to hide something," said Baker, who has led Southeast Missouri REALTORS since 2017.

Required disclosures

"Sellers must disclose by law whether a property was ever the site of any methamphetamine production and any (related criminal) convictions. Also required is whether a property was ever contaminated with radioactive or hazardous materials," Cole said.