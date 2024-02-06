Dicamba jury awards quarter billion in punitive damages

A federal jury in Cape Girardeau ruled Saturday that two of the world’s largest agribusiness companies, Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp., must pay $250 million in punitive damages to a Southeast Missouri peach farmer for damage to his orchards caused by their dicamba-related products.

The quarter-billion-dollar award came a day after the jury voted to give $15 million in compensatory damages to Bill and Denise Bader of Campbell, Missouri, owners of Bader Farms Inc., the largest peach producer in Missouri.

In its lawsuit against Monsanto and BASF, Bader Farms alleged dicamba herbicides produced by the companies had drifted off neighboring fields and damaged or killed thousands of trees in Bader’s peach orchards over the past five years. It also alleged the companies conspired to develop a dicamba-tolerant seed system farmers would be forced to purchase rather than risk dicamba drift damage.

Throughout the trial, Monsanto and BASF denied any of Bader’s crop damage was their responsibility, instead blaming illegal dicamba applications by other farmers as well as weather events, diseases and poor crop management. They also denied engagement in a dicamba-related joint venture or conspiracy.

The verdict against BASF and Monsanto will likely set the tone for numerous other dicamba-related lawsuits pending across the nation where it is believed millions of acres of crops have suffered dicamba damage since 2015.

Citing Monsanto’s 2018 net worth of $7.8 billion, attorneys for Bader Farms told the jury $200 million — or 2.5% of Monsanto’s value — would be a reasonable punitive damage amount.

The jury deliberated about 30 minutes Saturday morning before deciding $200 million was not enough.

The Baders deferred questions about the jury’s award to their attorneys.

“We believe justice has been served,” said Bev Randles, one of the attorneys representing Bader Farms, adding she wasn’t surprised the jury exceeded the suggested punitive damage amount. “They (Monsanto and BASF) needed a very strong message in order to deter them and any other corporation from doing these sorts of things and I think that message was received today.”

Monsanto attorney Jan Paul Miller declined to comment after the trial.

“The company will release a statement,” he said.