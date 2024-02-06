Dexter resident leaves $8.4M to Shriners Hospital

A late Dexter, Missouri, resident who supported many worthy Stoddard County projects has donated more than $8.4 million to Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis.
Well-known Southeast Missouri businessman and philanthropist Norman Harty dedicated much time and effort to the Three Rivers Shrine Club and supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children, according to a news release from Shriners officials. Harty died in 2017.
Harty's generous gifts will help support world-class orthopedic health care for children, regardless of their family's ability to pay, officials said.
"Thanks to the generosity of donors like Mr. Harty, our hospital can provide care to help children beyond the limits of their insurance and ensure confidence they are receiving the best care possible," said chief of staff Scott Luhmann, M.D.
As the former president of First Commercial Bank, Harty owned 10 branches across Southeast Missouri. He also founded N.B. Harty Contractors.
Harty also contributed to improvements at the Puxico Library, where a $700,000 annex was added in 2015, a gift from Harty.
"I built the annex to the Puxico Library for all the people," Harty said at the time. "However, I did it to honor the many men and women of strong character that I credit with my own success, and to give something to future generations that will serve to shape them as well."
Harty was a member of the Puxico Class of 1954.
Harty also contributed to the renovations of the Bloomfield library, as well as other projects in Stoddard County.
