Developer Scott Blank presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday his proposal to turn an endangered downtown building into a new police substation.

Blank bought the property at 629 Good Hope St. to spur redevelopment in the area. Upon researching it, Blank learned of its interesting history.

It was built in the 1880s and used as a police substation from 1998 to 2005. In 1921, Cape Girardeau patrolman Willis A. Martin was murdered in the back of the building, which at the time was Segal Shoe Store.

"What better way to honor this man and his commitment to Cape than name a police station after him," Blank said.

The building would remain under the private ownership of Blank and his wife, Lisa. They would not charge the city for using the facility, Scott Blank said. Renovation costs would come out of their own pockets.

"We don't want our vision and our ideas to become a burden to the city or its citizens," he said.

Blank detailed to the council his family's history in midtown. His great-grandparents once operated a farm on the land that now houses a practice field for Southeast Missouri State University's marching band. His family once owned a convenience store at 400 Morgan Oak St.