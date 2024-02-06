Despite extension, Cape County tax preparer says most have filed

Jackson's Odie Lingle has been preparing income tax returns for most of his adult life and said Friday the vast majority of his office's clients have already filed -- despite the federal government and State of Missouri extending the deadline to do so by a month, to May 17.

"I would say probably 90% to 95% of (our) Form 1040 taxpayers filed by April 15," said Lingle, a 1973 Southeast graduate and an enrolled agent with the H&R Block office on Walton Drive. "I think most people would just as soon get it done and off their minds."

The pandemic is not over, but Lingle said the general attitude of taxpayers seems considerably different than a year ago.

"Last year, we had a two-month extension, and we had a lot of people postpone (filing) but that was primarily because the governor had issued a stay-at-home order," Lingle said.

Gov. Mike Parson's original stay-at-home directive was at the apex of tax season, lasting from April 6 to April 24, 2020.

Parson's order was later extended until May 3.

Tax items of note

"For 2020, there is a maximum $300 'above-the-line' deduction for charitable contributions that you don't have to itemize," Lingle said, adding the donation must be via cash or check.

"If you gave clothing to Goodwill, for example, you couldn't claim it in that $300," he added.

For 2021, the above-the-line maximum charitable deduction will double to $600.

Stimulus

Lingle advises federal stimulus payments are not taxable but there is a caveat some taxpayers should note.