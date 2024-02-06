Cape Girardeau County's Justice Center project is moving forward after action at Thursday's regular county commission meeting.

The county commission and design-build team Penzel Construction Co. and architectural firm Treanor HL signed a contract Thursday, after the team was awarded the project Sept. 14.

On Sept. 14, in a special session, the commissioners opened sealed bids from Penzel/Treanor and a second team, River City Construction of Benton, Illinois, and St. Louis architectural firm HOK.

The bids were scored according to set criteria, and Penzel/Treanor emerged as the winner.

Commissioner Charlie Herbst said at the meeting, "We do have a final contract and agreement with Penzel and Treanor HL to design and build courthouse facilities for Cape County for the lump sum amount of $18 million."

According to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian, Penzel/Treanor's plan for the Justice Center is for an 82,000-square-feet facility with an underground parking area and six courtrooms, at the corner of North Missouri and West Washington streets -- adjacent to the existing Sheriff's Department and county jail.

Commissioner Paul Koeper said the contract had been set forward and approved by the county's attorney prior to its being signed. "Now it's just filling in the blanks and moving on," Koeper said. "I think we're ready to get started."

Commissioners also voted unanimously to modify services with Navigate Building Solutions for Phase II of the Justice Center project.