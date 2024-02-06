Deputy cruises to victory in sheriff election

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Mississippi County sheriff's deputy has been elected the new sheriff of the county.
Britton Ferrell, who ran on the Republican ticket, defeated his challengers, Brent Douglas, Democrat, and Keith Moore, independent, in the bid for sheriff during Tuesday's special election.
Ferrell garnered 1,399 votes while Douglas, a captain with the East Prairie Police Department, received 247; and Moore, a former Mississippi County sheriff, netted 471 votes, according to Mississippi County Clerk Emily K. Pullen. Pullen's office noted these results are unofficial.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but it was after 9:30 p.m. before all precincts were counted, and the winner was known. Ballots were counted by hand because it was cheaper for the county, a county clerk official said.
Once election results are certified, Ferrell can be sworn in as sheriff. However, election results will be certified by noon Friday, so it could be the end of this week or the beginning of next week before he is sworn in as the new sheriff.
The sheriff race was the only issue on Tuesday's ballot.
The special election was called by the county commission following the resignation of former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson.
On Nov. 20 Hutcheson pleaded guilty to federal charges for using the cellphones of a judge, other law officers and others to track their whereabouts. He also agreed to resign by Nov. 24, as part of a plea deal as federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss 26 other counts.
At the time then-Mississippi County Clerk Junior DeLay told the Standard Democrat Hutcheson attended the Nov. 21 county commission meeting and submitted his resignation effective at 5 p.m. Nov. 23.
The County Commission accepted the resignation and promptly unanimously appointed Branden E. Caid as the interim sheriff until such time that a new sheriff was elected at a special election, DeLay said at the time.
Caid, who had been acting sheriff during Hutcheson's leave, was sworn in as the interim sheriff immediately following the effective resignation date and time.
Hutcheson, 35, was a longtime deputy in Mississippi County. He was elected sheriff in November 2016 and took office in January 2017. Sentencing for Hutcheson on the federal wire fraud and identity theft charges is set for Feb. 28.
