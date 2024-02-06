Deputy cruises to victory in sheriff election

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Mississippi County sheriff's deputy has been elected the new sheriff of the county.

Britton Ferrell, who ran on the Republican ticket, defeated his challengers, Brent Douglas, Democrat, and Keith Moore, independent, in the bid for sheriff during Tuesday's special election.

Ferrell garnered 1,399 votes while Douglas, a captain with the East Prairie Police Department, received 247; and Moore, a former Mississippi County sheriff, netted 471 votes, according to Mississippi County Clerk Emily K. Pullen. Pullen's office noted these results are unofficial.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but it was after 9:30 p.m. before all precincts were counted, and the winner was known. Ballots were counted by hand because it was cheaper for the county, a county clerk official said.

Once election results are certified, Ferrell can be sworn in as sheriff. However, election results will be certified by noon Friday, so it could be the end of this week or the beginning of next week before he is sworn in as the new sheriff.

The sheriff race was the only issue on Tuesday's ballot.