Dental screenings, care available to veterans, others at Dexter clinic

A Dexter, Missouri, church will be hosting free and low-cost dental screenings and care through Saturday, May 13.

A release from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health says the event will be through Smiles of Hope at Lighthouse Church, 18555 Lighthouse Drive. The daily events will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The services will be free to veterans and offered at a nominal fee to other patients.

Fifty dental students, 10 university graduate dentists and 10 university faculty members will provide the services.

"Too many veterans and civilians in Southeast Missouri have few resources or no access to quality oral health care," said Kevin DeArman, dental minister, administrator, coordinator of Smiles of Hope and U.S. Marine veteran. "We are grateful to have this longtime relationship with ATSU-MOSDOH helping to address the critical need for care."