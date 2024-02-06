All sections
May 11, 2023

Dental screenings, care available to veterans, others at Dexter clinic

A Dexter, Missouri, church will be hosting free and low-cost dental screenings and care through Saturday, May 13. A release from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health says the event will be through Smiles of Hope at Lighthouse Church, 18555 Lighthouse Drive. The daily events will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m...

Southeast Missourian

A Dexter, Missouri, church will be hosting free and low-cost dental screenings and care through Saturday, May 13.

A release from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health says the event will be through Smiles of Hope at Lighthouse Church, 18555 Lighthouse Drive. The daily events will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The services will be free to veterans and offered at a nominal fee to other patients.

Fifty dental students, 10 university graduate dentists and 10 university faculty members will provide the services.

"Too many veterans and civilians in Southeast Missouri have few resources or no access to quality oral health care," said Kevin DeArman, dental minister, administrator, coordinator of Smiles of Hope and U.S. Marine veteran. "We are grateful to have this longtime relationship with ATSU-MOSDOH helping to address the critical need for care."

The annual event has been around a number of years.

"This is our seventh year of treating patients in Dexter. More than 90% of veterans do not qualify for dental care through the Veterans Health Administration," explained Herbert Silva, DMD FICD, ATSU-MOSDOH comprehensive care unit director and leader of ATSU's MOSDOH Smiles for Veterans at the St. Louis Dental Center. "We deeply value our work with Kevin DeArman to identify patient needs and develop appropriate treatment plans."

Also partnering with the university on the project is Affinia Healthcare.

The clinic began in 2010 in a mobile facility with limited resources and a vision to help people needing dental care but who could not afford the costs. Through services contributed by licensed dentists and assistants, nurses, the hospitality crew and members of Lighthouse Church, facilities expanded into a dedicated dentistry suite.

For more information, call (573) 621-2793.

Local News
