JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield made the announcement Sunday in a campaign video featuring her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track.

Quade, a social worker first elected to the House in 2016, painted herself as unafraid of rough and rowdy politics while wearing elbow pads, wrist guards and a baby blue helmet. The 37-year-old says in the video that her childhood surviving on food stamps inspired her to enter public service.

"People say politics can be tough," said Quade, who played on a derby team from 2010 to 2013. "I tell them, I can handle it. When you come from nothing, you fight the odds your whole life."

Quade doesn't spend the whole video on the roller derby track. The clip quickly pivots to scenes of her speaking to voters and laying out her campaign goals, which include restoring abortion rights in the state.