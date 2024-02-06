Demand for residential pools has continued to surge locally in the second year of the pandemic, as sales figures for both in-ground and above-ground products remain strong.

Canceled vacations because of lingering fears of COVID have translated, at least for some people, into expanding entertainment options at home.

“(People) want the family to be together, to be at home where they don’t have to travel,” said Davy Myers, co-owner of Tri-State Pools in Oak Ridge, whose company serves customers in South and Southeast Missouri, as well as in Southern Illinois.

Myers, who has been in the in-ground pool business since 1972, said business is booming.

“If I’m approached about putting in a new pool today, it’ll be next August before I could do it. Five years ago, I could have been there in 60 days,” he said, adding everyone he knows in the industry is similarly busy.

Tri-State says it puts in 20 to 30 vinyl-liner in-ground pools annually, which take, depending on weather, approximately 16 working days to install at costs ranging from $40,000 to $60,000.

An oft-heard construction concern in the COVID era has touched Myers’ business.

“For the last two pools (we installed), we’ve had to wait longer for some supplies than we’ve ever had before, up to two weeks,” he said.

Craig Bohnsack, CEO of Kasten Pool and Spa in Jackson for the last four years, sells above-ground pools and supports pool stores with distribution to eight states.

“Our above-ground pool sales have effectively doubled compared to pre-COVID,” said Bohnsack, who said Kasten sells various sizes of pools — on the smallest end, a 15-foot round pool sells for $1,900 and the largest product, a 33-foot round pool, costs $5,000.

Kasten Pool and Spa uses third-party installers who can put in an above-ground pool for approximately $1,200.