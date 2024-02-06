Demand for residential pools has continued to surge locally in the second year of the pandemic, as sales figures for both in-ground and above-ground products remain strong.
Canceled vacations because of lingering fears of COVID have translated, at least for some people, into expanding entertainment options at home.
“(People) want the family to be together, to be at home where they don’t have to travel,” said Davy Myers, co-owner of Tri-State Pools in Oak Ridge, whose company serves customers in South and Southeast Missouri, as well as in Southern Illinois.
Myers, who has been in the in-ground pool business since 1972, said business is booming.
“If I’m approached about putting in a new pool today, it’ll be next August before I could do it. Five years ago, I could have been there in 60 days,” he said, adding everyone he knows in the industry is similarly busy.
Tri-State says it puts in 20 to 30 vinyl-liner in-ground pools annually, which take, depending on weather, approximately 16 working days to install at costs ranging from $40,000 to $60,000.
An oft-heard construction concern in the COVID era has touched Myers’ business.
“For the last two pools (we installed), we’ve had to wait longer for some supplies than we’ve ever had before, up to two weeks,” he said.
Craig Bohnsack, CEO of Kasten Pool and Spa in Jackson for the last four years, sells above-ground pools and supports pool stores with distribution to eight states.
“Our above-ground pool sales have effectively doubled compared to pre-COVID,” said Bohnsack, who said Kasten sells various sizes of pools — on the smallest end, a 15-foot round pool sells for $1,900 and the largest product, a 33-foot round pool, costs $5,000.
Kasten Pool and Spa uses third-party installers who can put in an above-ground pool for approximately $1,200.
Bohnsack said in addition to being a lower-cost option than in-ground pools, he said above-ground pools, which can last 15 to 20 years, are easier to remove.
“Some people like to have a pool when their children are younger and may not have as much use for them when they go off to college. Above-grounds are less expensive and easier to take out.”
Myers said his in-ground pool business has had “no slack at all, really, for two-and-a-half years,” adding he sees no sales slowdown on the horizon until late 2022 to early 2023.
Bohnsack is similarly optimistic about his above-ground pools.
“Next year, I think sales will continue fairly strong (and) I anticipate returning to a normal (sales) season maybe in two years.”
Tim Meredith, broker/owner of Century 21 Ashland and Century 21 Premiere brokerages in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, respectively, said pools are popular with a growing share of customers and clients.
“The last 12 months have put an emphasis on all kinds of outdoor living,” said Meredith, who noted in addition to increased interest in in-ground and above-ground pools, his real estate agents are finding prospective home buyers looking for larger lot sizes and outdoor kitchens.
“Even with homes that don’t (already) have pools, (clients) are looking for outdoor space with an eye toward putting in a pool and I’ve heard of pool contractors who are backed up with work,” he said.
“If we had talked 60 days ago, I might have said (interest in pools) was leveling off (with home buyers), but with the resurgence locally of (COVID) case counts and where they appear to be headed at this point, I’m no longer sure that’s the case.”
