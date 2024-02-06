Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) recently ran a test of wastewater in Cape Girardeau County. The tests look for genetic markers of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 — the delta variant.

A sample of wastewater taken June 21 in Cape Girardeau County found genetic markers of the delta variant.

The tests don’t look for the delta variant’s entire genetic code, Davis said, so it can’t be 100% confirmed the genetic markers the DHSS found are from the delta variant.

“But it does give us extra confidence that what we’re seeing is the delta variant,” Davis said.

Cases remain low

As other parts of Missouri see surges in COVID-19 cases, confirmed diagnoses in Southeast Missouri remain relatively low.

Davis said there have been no recent spikes in cases in Cape Girardeau County.

Scott County Health Department has also not received a confirmed case of the delta variant, according to Diana Knutson, a nurse at the department. It currently has six confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 152 confirmed cases it had in one day at the height of the pandemic, she said.

Erin Cook, a registered nurse at the Bollinger County Health Department, said Bollinger County has seen not seen any recent increases.