Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) recently ran a test of wastewater in Cape Girardeau County. The tests look for genetic markers of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 — the delta variant.
A sample of wastewater taken June 21 in Cape Girardeau County found genetic markers of the delta variant.
The tests don’t look for the delta variant’s entire genetic code, Davis said, so it can’t be 100% confirmed the genetic markers the DHSS found are from the delta variant.
“But it does give us extra confidence that what we’re seeing is the delta variant,” Davis said.
Cases remain low
As other parts of Missouri see surges in COVID-19 cases, confirmed diagnoses in Southeast Missouri remain relatively low.
Davis said there have been no recent spikes in cases in Cape Girardeau County.
Scott County Health Department has also not received a confirmed case of the delta variant, according to Diana Knutson, a nurse at the department. It currently has six confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 152 confirmed cases it had in one day at the height of the pandemic, she said.
Erin Cook, a registered nurse at the Bollinger County Health Department, said Bollinger County has seen not seen any recent increases.
The same can’t be said for Southern Illinois.
The Southern Seven Health Department covers the seven southernmost counties in Illinois. Nathan Ryder, community outreach coordinator of the Southern Seven Health Department, said the area’s COVID case count rose 200% in the last week compared to the week before. The department reported 40 new cases.
The numbers will rise even more this week because of Fourth of July festivities, according to Ryder.
“As of Tuesday morning, we had 17 cases already from over the weekend that were positive,” Ryder said. “It’s already looking like we’re going to have another increase this week.”
Approximately 25.87% of individuals in the Southern Seven region of Illinois are fully vaccinated.
Ryder said the Southern Seven Health Department has not received confirmation from the Illinois Department of Public Health of the delta variant’s presence.
How to avoid another surge?
Davis said vaccinations are key.
“Every time an individual becomes infected, there is a chance that the virus can mutate,” Davis said. “It gets to the point where vaccines no longer work. Then, those who are already vaccinated have to go through the whole vaccination process again.”
An estimated 35.5% of Cape Girardeau County’s residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from the DHSS. About 44.4% of all Missourians are fully vaccinated.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit www.keepcapestrong.com.
