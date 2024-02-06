Delta High FFA student raises prize-winning hogs

If you want a hog to like you, give it an Oreo cookie.

That's what Ryan Glenzy, a junior at Delta High School, uses to train his hogs to be more people-friendly while being judged at the SEMO District Fair.

Glenzy works on his family's farm located about a mile from Kelso, Missouri. He said they mostly raise cattle, but every spring they buy 10 to 15 piglets. Most of them are raised for meat they sell to friends and family, but Glenzy picks one or two he thinks look good enough to win at the fair.

Judges at the fair look for different things, and Glenzy said they each have their own preferences. He said some judges like muscular hogs, while others like long pigs or tall pigs.

"It's just the luck of the draw," Glenzy said. "Personally, I look for colors. Like if it has spots on its face or just a different color on one ear. Something that sets it apart from other pigs."