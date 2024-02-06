Deken, Johnston seeking Fruitland fire district post

On Tuesday, voters will choose to elect either Brad Deken, a Southeast Missouri State University department chairman and professor of Engineering and Technology, or Brad Johnston for a six-year term as director of the Fruitland Fire Protection District.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Deken stated his desire to utilize his experience managing budgets, personnel and working with government agencies "to help make sure the district has the tools and training necessary to protect the lives, homes, and property" of the community.

A resident of the area for 16 years, Deken stated he has been surprised at the number of non-fire emergencies the agency must respond to, and it is clear the Fruitland Fire Protection District must protect the community from much more than fires.

Deken also cited the "quickly evolving challenges" facing modern emergency personnel, and mentioned how the pandemic has highlighted the important role PPE now plays.