Deere family of Sikeston meets goal of spending 1,000 hours outside

Editor's note: The following story has been updated.

After looking at the constant stream of children's TV shows and online activities affecting her kids, Sikeston, Missouri, mother Taylor Deere wanted to see a change.

Near the end of last year, Deere set out a plan she found on a blog, for her and her three kids to spend 1,000 hours outside during 2021. As of Christmas Day, they met their goal.

Deere said she first noticed a problem when her oldest child finished the first half of kindergarten — he was struggling with adapting to a "new world" and handling "big emotions."

Deere said she found the plan from the site 1000 Hours Outside. The plan was made by Ginny Yurich; her site states it's "a global movement designed for any age, child (or adult) and any environment."

Deere noted one of the major impacts on her children the plan has had is their imagination. She said their first response to going outside was "What do we do now?"

"I have seen them now ask to go outside and ask to stay outside, 'Two more minutes, please,'" Deere said. "[The kids] play anything, look at the clouds, play with a stick. Honestly, it has been amazing how they've started taking initiative. Now, they'll decide what to play."