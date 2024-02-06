Debate on punishing adults when children find guns stalls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is one of several states where proposals to punish adults in fatality cases where children gained access to unsecured weapons have stalled in the Legislature.

The issues arises as Missouri recorded six children ages 3 and younger dying in accidental shootings between 2014 and 2016, according to data compiled by The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network, which examined cases across the country in which children killed themselves or other children after gaining access to unsecured firearms.

Under Missouri law, anyone who sells, leases, loans or gives away a firearm to a minor without the parent or guardian's consent can be charged with a class A misdemeanor.

During the just completed legislative session, several Democratic lawmakers proposed legislation to prevent minors from possessing firearms and setting punishments for people who sell, lease or transport guns to them. One proposal included a provision punishing parents or guardians for "negligent storage of a firearm" for leaving a gun in the reach of a child and setting harsh penalties if the child takes it to school or hurts someone with it. None of the proposals made it to the floor for debate.