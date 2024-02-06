Debate on punishing adults when children find guns stalls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is one of several states where proposals to punish adults in fatality cases where children gained access to unsecured weapons have stalled in the Legislature.
The issues arises as Missouri recorded six children ages 3 and younger dying in accidental shootings between 2014 and 2016, according to data compiled by The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network, which examined cases across the country in which children killed themselves or other children after gaining access to unsecured firearms.
Under Missouri law, anyone who sells, leases, loans or gives away a firearm to a minor without the parent or guardian's consent can be charged with a class A misdemeanor.
During the just completed legislative session, several Democratic lawmakers proposed legislation to prevent minors from possessing firearms and setting punishments for people who sell, lease or transport guns to them. One proposal included a provision punishing parents or guardians for "negligent storage of a firearm" for leaving a gun in the reach of a child and setting harsh penalties if the child takes it to school or hurts someone with it. None of the proposals made it to the floor for debate.
At least 21 states and the District of Columbia have child-access laws that deal with negligent storage of firearms, but the AP-USA TODAY research found the laws are enforced in widely varying ways.
Public-health experts say the laws could reduce unintentional shootings that kill and injure hundreds of children every year, especially if they are paired with educational campaigns to raise awareness. Critics say such laws violate the rights of gun owners and single out weapons when such things as swimming pools and prescription drugs also can cause accidental deaths of children.
Data from the Gun Violence Archive on 152 instances of children younger than 12 who accidentally fatally shot themselves or were shot by another juvenile from 2014 to 2016 found six such deaths in Missouri during that time period. They were:
In Southeast Missouri, honor student Kaden Robert, 14, was killed in an accidental shooting June 23, 2014, on Kelly High School grounds in Benton. No one was charged in the case.
