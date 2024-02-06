Deal Finder brings 'unique' shopping to Cape Girardeau

A deep-discount department store with new, brand-name merchandise has its grand opening today, just in time for holiday shopping, said owner Justin Albright.

Albright, who with his wife Athena also owns The Andrew Jackson Bridal Co. in Cape Girardeau, said they’re always looking for a new venture, and this idea has been with him for a couple of years since he visited a store such as this in another state and found it “addicting.”

Deal Finder is a discount store, Albright said, set up in departments including apparel, baby items, electronics, housewares, sporting goods, some furniture, some home and garden items and general merchandise.

“How it works is, we buy things in large quantity by the truckload,” Albright said, whether a company is liquidating assets or unloading overstocks. “We then sell it at a very significant discount.”

Albright said when it’s time to price the items, a lowest base price is determined by checking online, then a discount comes off of that, so online retailers aren’t going to undersell Deal Finder’s prices.

“It’s a really unique sales model,” Albright said. “There’s nothing like it in Cape Girardeau.”

Albright said, “Our inventory always changes. There’s always something new.”

Albright said he expects a new truck once a week. A customer can come in and see something one day; next week, there’s a different set of deals.

Because the merchandise is bought by the truckload, Albright said, he never knows what they’re getting until it’s unloaded.

“We’re not ordering specific items,” Albright said. “We’re just stocking based on department. It’s pretty exciting.”