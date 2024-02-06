Deadly year: Homicides near record level in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just three years after Kansas City was being hailed for reducing homicides, the city is seeing a staggering increase in 2017.

The Kansas City Star reported 149 people have been killed in homicides this year, the highest total since a record 153 in 1993, at the height of killings fueled by crack cocaine and gangs.

The city's efforts to reduce homicides drew national attention in 2014, when just 82 killings occurred. But Kansas City had 111 homicides in 2015, 131 last year, and the trend worsened in 2017.

It's a big problem on both sides of the state. St. Louis this year has topped 200 killings for the first time in more than two decades.

The story is different in many other places. The murder rate in the nation's 30 largest cities is estimated to be down about 5.6 percent from last year, according to a recent analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice.

Chicago's murder rate is down about 12 percent after two years of big increases. Detroit is projected to see a decrease of nearly 10 percent. New York is seeing the lowest homicide total since reliable records have been kept: 286 as of Wednesday.

New York officials credited a police focus on gangs and repeat offenders. But Kansas City's No Violence Alliance takes a similar approach without the same results.