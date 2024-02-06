The property appears to be at the heart of ongoing neighbor disputes. Schaut said she knew of some ongoing neighborly feuds, but she wasn’t aware of anything so serious that she believed Allen would shoot her mother. Her perception was that ongoing spats were trivial issues. Skaggs, 53, the mother of three children, had lived on the property for about five years. At the beginning of that time, Allen owned the property where both homes were located, she said, but Allen sold the property to a man in St. Louis on the condition that he could continue to live there until his death. Schaut said her mother rented her home from the same man in St. Louis.

The probable-cause documented noted that days before Skaggs was shot and killed, Allen had contacted the sheriff’s office saying that Skaggs’ son had stolen something from his property. Schaut said she doesn’t believe that anything was stolen, but her mother often warned them to not spill over onto Allen’s area of the property to harvest the chestnuts. During that November interview with police, Allen is reported to have told a deputy that the next time he saw her son on his property, Allen would shoot him. The officer, according to the probable-cause statement, told Allen he could not shoot someone for walking onto his property. Allen allegedly further told police that he would be allowed to shoot someone in the leg, citing statements President Joe Biden had made regarding deadly police shootings. Police say when told he would face prison time, Allen noted he was an old man, anyway, and that prison time didn’t matter.

“Terry is the one who planted the orchard,” Schaut said. “When we were out there walking around and just picking up the nuts, we talked about the care Terry had in planting the trees. I didn’t know him (well) but I was kind of fond of him, because me and mom admired the chestnut farm, and the way he planted them, they were beautiful. And if not for him, those trees wouldn’t have been there.”

She added that the relationship between her mother and Allen had never been romantic, but it wasn’t always frictional.

She said he had paid her mother to paint his front porch and, for a time, to clean his house. She said her mother was a good friend who would help people, including her neighbor.

“He attended church with her on a couple of occasions,” she said. “A few times, she would be offering him dinner or just visiting.”

She said she had the perception that Allen was a lonely man. She said she doesn’t know how things took such a bad turn that Allen would shoot her mother.