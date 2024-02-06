Davis promoted to assistant director of Public Works

City of Cape Girardeau Parks division manager Brock Davis has been promoted to assistant director of Public Works.
Davis said his promotion feels "great" and his job feels "similar" but "bigger."
"It's very similar because before I was dealing with maintenance personnel and projects and construction and maintenance, and now kind of doing the same thing. It's just a bigger scale, a little more responsibility. So, it's all going good," Davis said.
Throughout his 30 years in Parks and Recreation, Davis said he has worked with Public Works on "a lot of different projects." Director of Public Works Casey Brunke said one of the most recent projects Public Works worked with Davis and the Parks and Recreation department was the Capaha Pond renovation.
Brunke said she felt like he was the right person for the job because of his all-around experience with different parks projects.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.