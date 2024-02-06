All sections
NewsJune 7, 2023
Davis promoted to assistant director of Public Works
City of Cape Girardeau Parks division manager Brock Davis has been promoted to assistant director of Public Works.
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

City of Cape Girardeau Parks division manager Brock Davis has been promoted to assistant director of Public Works.

Davis said his promotion feels "great" and his job feels "similar" but "bigger."

"It's very similar because before I was dealing with maintenance personnel and projects and construction and maintenance, and now kind of doing the same thing. It's just a bigger scale, a little more responsibility. So, it's all going good," Davis said.

Throughout his 30 years in Parks and Recreation, Davis said he has worked with Public Works on "a lot of different projects." Director of Public Works Casey Brunke said one of the most recent projects Public Works worked with Davis and the Parks and Recreation department was the Capaha Pond renovation.

Brunke said she felt like he was the right person for the job because of his all-around experience with different parks projects.

