Davis a candidate for the "mask" board

This story has been updated.
J. Michael Davis would like a seat on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees, a panel whose July 9 decision to announce a face-covering order due to COVID-19 ignited controversy.
Davis filed his candidacy December 17, joining incumbents Emily Tuschoff Collins, Georganne P. Syler and John M. Freeze in seeking election on the April 6 general municipal ballot.
The filing period for the non-partisan race ends at 5 p.m. Jan. 19.
Three people are to be elected to four-year terms.
Additionally, Diane Howard, appointed a year ago in the wake of the resignation of Trustee Patricia Ray, is seeking election in her own right to fill the remaining two years of Ray's unexpired term.
The Board of Trustees also hires the director of the Public Health Center, Jane Wernsman, who succeeded Charlotte Craig in 2012.
The county commission annually appoints Wernsman as the county's health officer.
Davis, 74, said he worked in health care administration for 25 years, mainly in the St. Louis area, before becoming a United Methodist pastor.
"When I decided to run, I was aware of the controversy over masking," said Davis, of Cape Girardeau, adding he has no anxiety about becoming a candidate despite some negative reaction to the board's midsummer directive, which remains in effect.
"I heard death threats have been made (but) I'm not at all worried," he said, adding, "I'm not going to react in fear."
Davis said his experience in medical administration extends to both hospitals and physician offices -- specifically in the areas of finance and planning.
"I'm greatly concerned about the health of this community," said Davis, who today pastors a church part-time near Patton, Missouri, in a retired capacity but spends much of his time in his own business.
"I make professional grade acoustic guitars in my shop," said Davis, adding that he has sold 72 of them in eight years.
Davis, during his time as a full-time minister, gave his left kidney to a member of his parish, a then-19-year old non-relative, in July 2005.
"For once in my life, I could make a difference in someone else's life, and that was important to me," said Davis, in a personal reflection he penned after the surgery.
Vision
"I want to use being on the board to help improve the health of Cape Girardeau County," said Davis, noting he is in accord with the COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"I think we need a mask order for as long as it necessary," he said, adding, "I'll be a voice for sanity."
Davis also said he is concerned about pollution and about the condition of the air and water in Cape County.
"I'd like to use my health care and ministry experience to contribute to the community," Davis said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.