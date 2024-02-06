Davis a candidate for the "mask" board

This story has been updated.

J. Michael Davis would like a seat on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees, a panel whose July 9 decision to announce a face-covering order due to COVID-19 ignited controversy.

Davis filed his candidacy December 17, joining incumbents Emily Tuschoff Collins, Georganne P. Syler and John M. Freeze in seeking election on the April 6 general municipal ballot.

The filing period for the non-partisan race ends at 5 p.m. Jan. 19.

Three people are to be elected to four-year terms.

Additionally, Diane Howard, appointed a year ago in the wake of the resignation of Trustee Patricia Ray, is seeking election in her own right to fill the remaining two years of Ray's unexpired term.

The Board of Trustees also hires the director of the Public Health Center, Jane Wernsman, who succeeded Charlotte Craig in 2012.

The county commission annually appoints Wernsman as the county's health officer.

Davis, 74, said he worked in health care administration for 25 years, mainly in the St. Louis area, before becoming a United Methodist pastor.

"When I decided to run, I was aware of the controversy over masking," said Davis, of Cape Girardeau, adding he has no anxiety about becoming a candidate despite some negative reaction to the board's midsummer directive, which remains in effect.

"I heard death threats have been made (but) I'm not at all worried," he said, adding, "I'm not going to react in fear."