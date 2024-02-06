All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 3, 2023

David Robinson sentenced to prison in assault case

David Robinson, exonerated for a murder he did not commit, has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a domestic assault charge. Robinson was sentenced to the prison term Wednesday, Aug. 2, in a Scott County court. He was arrested in 2020 and charged with first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim. ...

Southeast Missourian
David Robinson
David Robinson

David Robinson, exonerated for a murder he did not commit, has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a domestic assault charge.

Robinson was sentenced to the prison term Wednesday, Aug. 2, in a Scott County court.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He was arrested in 2020 and charged with first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim. The charges stemmed from an incident inside Westside Liquor in Sikeston, Missouri, in which Robinson was caught on surveillance video stepping behind the victim, wrapping a towel around her neck and causing her to lose consciousness.

The tampering with a victim charge came as a result of a text message Robinson sent the victim, encouraging her to claim she incurred her injuries in a vehicle accident.

The arrest came after he had been released from prison after having been wrongfully convicted for the 2000 murder of Sheila Box.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy