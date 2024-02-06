David Robinson sentenced to prison in assault case

He was arrested in 2020 and charged with first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim. The charges stemmed from an incident inside Westside Liquor in Sikeston, Missouri, in which Robinson was caught on surveillance video stepping behind the victim, wrapping a towel around her neck and causing her to lose consciousness.

The tampering with a victim charge came as a result of a text message Robinson sent the victim, encouraging her to claim she incurred her injuries in a vehicle accident.

The arrest came after he had been released from prison after having been wrongfully convicted for the 2000 murder of Sheila Box.