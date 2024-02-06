David Robinson sentenced to prison in assault case

David Robinson, exonerated for a murder he did not commit, has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a domestic assault charge.
Robinson was sentenced to the prison term Wednesday, Aug. 2, in a Scott County court.
He was arrested in 2020 and charged with first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim. The charges stemmed from an incident inside Westside Liquor in Sikeston, Missouri, in which Robinson was caught on surveillance video stepping behind the victim, wrapping a towel around her neck and causing her to lose consciousness.
The tampering with a victim charge came as a result of a text message Robinson sent the victim, encouraging her to claim she incurred her injuries in a vehicle accident.
The arrest came after he had been released from prison after having been wrongfully convicted for the 2000 murder of Sheila Box.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.