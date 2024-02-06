David Robinson freed from prison

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- David Robinson walked away a free man Monday night, after nearly 18 years of being incarcerated for a murder he did not commit.

His exoneration, which began May 1, was completed late Monday after some fierce legal wrangling. Finally, close to 10 p.m., the Department of Corrections relented its position. It temporarily argued the Supreme Court had ordered Robinson to be held for 30 days or for there to be a retrial.

Robinson emerged from the prison into the lobby wearing in a red T-shirt, red shorts and a pair of black Nikes.

He embraced his mother, Jennett, and his wife, Pat Jackson, and broke down in an emotional release.

He thanked his attorneys, Judge Darrell Missey and the family of Sheila Box -- whom he had been convicted of murdering -- for their support in his fight for freedom.

Attorneys for David Robinson, from left, Steve Snodgrass, Javad Khazaeli and Charlie Weiss gather outside of the Jefferson City Correctional Center after getting word Robinson will not be released Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON

David Robinson runs to hug his mother, Jennett McCaster, after being released from the Jefferson City Correctional facility Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri. Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

But it had been unclear whether he would be released Monday, when the Department of Corrections stalled the process.

Robinson's attorneys argued the Supreme Court ordered his release at a maximum of 30 days or the order of a retrial.

Both the Missouri Attorney General's Office and the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued statements the charges would be dismissed. It was the first time since 2000 that Missouri's prosecutors would admit there is no case against Robinson for the Box's murder.

Robinson's attorneys were preparing an emergency Habeas writ, arguing the Missouri Department of Corrections was illegally holding Robinson prisoner when there were no charges against him and when his sentence had been vacated.

But about 9:15 p.m., Robinson's family received word the DOC's attorneys ordered Robinson to be released, and prison employees returned to the Jefferson City Correctional Center to process Robinson.

Attorneys Charlie Weiss, left, and Jonathan Potts read the Missouri attorney general's statement about David Robinson's innocence and release Monday in Jefferson City, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON

"At this point, there's frustration, but I'm glad they're going to do the right thing and he will be released tonight," said Jim Wyrsch, one of Robinson's attorneys. "He's been in prison way too long, but I'm ecstatic he's getting out."

Robinson's family, having supported Robinson's innocence for the duration of numerous appeals, endured a tumultuous emotional ride Monday.

Having left Sikeston at 8 a.m., they arrived in Jefferson City about an hour before the attorney general was expected to make an announcement.