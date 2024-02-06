Daryl Mosley to hold free concert in Cape Girardeau

Daryl Mosley is coming to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 3.

He will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 430 Koch Ave.

Mosley is a Grand Ole Opry veteran and has appeared in classic shows at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mosley has also been sharing his music and story with America for more 30 years. He has written three Song of the Year award winners, 10 of his songs have made it to No. 1 and he has been named Songwriter of the Year three times, according to a news release.