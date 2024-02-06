Daryl Mosley to hold free concert in Cape Girardeau

Daryl Mosley is coming to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, March 3.
He will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 430 Koch Ave.
Mosley is a Grand Ole Opry veteran and has appeared in classic shows at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mosley has also been sharing his music and story with America for more 30 years. He has written three Song of the Year award winners, 10 of his songs have made it to No. 1 and he has been named Songwriter of the Year three times, according to a news release.
Gospel music performer Bill Gaither calls Moseley "a poet — and we don’t have many poets left!"
Mosley says, "I just write and sing songs about real life and real people; songs about faith and home and community are the foundation of my music because those are the things that are most precious to me."
A Daryl Mosley concert is an intimate opportunity to hear his songs of life and faith as well as the entertaining stories of the people and events that inspired them.
The concert is free to the public, but a love offering will be taken.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.