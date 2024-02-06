Danny Essner named Volunteer of the Year

Danny Essner of Cape Girardeau was awarded Volunteer of the Year by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. on Friday, July 28.

Essner, a retired banker, originally from Kelso, Missouri, has served the Cape Girardeau community by volunteering at several organizations and on boards and committees.

He has served as the chairman of the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. During his time, he helped to get a half-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2008, which funded several projects and new equipment at the Parks and Recreation Department. Essner, appointed to the City Council in 2017, represented Ward 6 for eight months after the incumbent left office prior to the end of his term.

When Old Town Cape co-hosted Manifolds on Main Street (a car show sponsored by Essner's car club) almost 12 years ago, Essner became interested in serving on the organization's board. He started off as an Economic Vitality Committee member and "worked his way up the ladder" to become a board member, he said.

"Danny is not just a volunteer; he is an inspiration. He likes to take on projects that are challenging and gets a lot of satisfaction out of finding solutions to problems that seemed unsolvable at first glance," Old Town Cape said in a release.

At Old Town Cape, Essner has been responsible for preserving murals in Cape Girardeau, including the ones on the flood wall.