'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under

A replica of Tow Mater from Disney’s “Cars” movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state.

Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon next week, however, as it has been purchased to display in a new Walt Disney vehicles museum opening in Australia.

Creator of the replica Dave Jackson said it will be displayed alongside other replicas of Disney vehicles, such as his buddy Lightning McQueen and a Batmobile.

“I’m happy because it’s going to a place like that, where it would be taken care of and admired by a bunch of kids, and with some other characters, too,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he built the replica 10 years ago for his grandchildren. He said he’s always loved cars, and is a member of the River City Riders Car Club and the Capaha Car Club, so when he saw the opportunity to combine his hobby with their interests, he took it.

Dave Jackson's fully-functioning replica of Tow Mater from Disney's "Cars" movie series is seen Wednesday at the St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway in Jackson. Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

Jackson rebuilt the truck so it would be drivable, and said he added all the signage, gizmos and decorations to make it look like Tow Mater. The project took about six months, he said.