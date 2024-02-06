'Dad Gum!': Local 'Cars' replica heads to museum in land down under

A replica of Tow Mater from Disney’s “Cars” movie series has called Jackson home for the past decade, and become a family-favorite with appearances in parades and car shows across the state.
Southeast Missouri must say goodbye to the local icon next week, however, as it has been purchased to display in a new Walt Disney vehicles museum opening in Australia.
Creator of the replica Dave Jackson said it will be displayed alongside other replicas of Disney vehicles, such as his buddy Lightning McQueen and a Batmobile.
“I’m happy because it’s going to a place like that, where it would be taken care of and admired by a bunch of kids, and with some other characters, too,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he built the replica 10 years ago for his grandchildren. He said he’s always loved cars, and is a member of the River City Riders Car Club and the Capaha Car Club, so when he saw the opportunity to combine his hobby with their interests, he took it.
Jackson rebuilt the truck so it would be drivable, and said he added all the signage, gizmos and decorations to make it look like Tow Mater. The project took about six months, he said.
Once his grandkids got a little older, Jackson said he wanted to use the Tow Mater replica to bring joy to other children and families in the area, so he entered it in local parades and car shows.
“[The best part for me] was just seeing that spark in the kids’ eyes,” Jackson said.
The replica is a “kid magnet,” Jackson said, so about four years ago, he parked Tow Mater at the St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway in Jackson so it would be on display for families to visit at their convenience.
Employees from the train station have told Jackson they’ve never had anything like this replica before, and the item is popular among families, who come to take photos next to the truck, he said.
While Jackson said he’s sad to see the replica go, he’s had his fun with it and it’s time for the Tow Mater to embark on it’s next adventure.
The St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway will hold a going away party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Tow Mater replica will be shipped to Australia sometime next week.
