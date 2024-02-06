Cyclists to ride 300 miles through SEMO region

The sixth annual Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri) is coming to Southeast Missouri for the first time in June.

On June 13, more than a hundred cyclists will flock to Poplar Bluff, Missouri to begin a 300-mile bicycling excursion through Southeast Missouri.

Riders will travel through the Southeast Missouri countryside and small towns, spending nights in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Farmington. Big BAM will conclude in St. Genevieve on June 18.

Cyclists will average about 59 miles per day with food stops every 10 to 15 miles. The route passes through cotton and rice fields, wineries and ridge roads.

"It's not really for the faint of heart, but if you train and work hard, it's a good time," said Sue Dipiano, a frequent Big BAM participant.

Cyclists wave to a photographer during a previous Big BAM. This will be the sixth time Missouri Life Magazine has held the event. Photo courtesy Big BAM

So far this year, 150 riders from 15 states have signed up, according to a news release by Big BAM organizers.

Cyclist Carl Meiners has traveled to Missouri from his home in Iowa for the last three Big BAMS.

"It's always a beautiful ride, and the friends I make along the way are amazing," Meiners said.

He said he comes back each year for Missouri's scenery and to see the friends he's made from previous Big BAMS.