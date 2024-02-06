Cyclists to ride 300 miles through SEMO region

The sixth annual Big BAM (Bicycle Across Missouri) is coming to Southeast Missouri for the first time in June.
On June 13, more than a hundred cyclists will flock to Poplar Bluff, Missouri to begin a 300-mile bicycling excursion through Southeast Missouri.
Riders will travel through the Southeast Missouri countryside and small towns, spending nights in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Farmington. Big BAM will conclude in St. Genevieve on June 18.
Cyclists will average about 59 miles per day with food stops every 10 to 15 miles. The route passes through cotton and rice fields, wineries and ridge roads.
"It's not really for the faint of heart, but if you train and work hard, it's a good time," said Sue Dipiano, a frequent Big BAM participant.
So far this year, 150 riders from 15 states have signed up, according to a news release by Big BAM organizers.
Cyclist Carl Meiners has traveled to Missouri from his home in Iowa for the last three Big BAMS.
"It's always a beautiful ride, and the friends I make along the way are amazing," Meiners said.
He said he comes back each year for Missouri's scenery and to see the friends he's made from previous Big BAMS.
"We visit many businesses and towns," Meiners said.
Last year's Big BAM was canceled because of the pandemic.
Previous Big BAMs have taken place in Columbia, Missouri, and started on Route 66 near Rolla, Missouri, and ended in Eureka, Missouri. Dipiano has attended them all.
"It has such a festival feel," Dipiano said. "You meet a lot of people on these rides. It's like a reunion when you come back."
Once cyclists end their daily route, they explore whatever town they're in. On the second day of Big BAM, cyclists will set up camp at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Most cyclists set up camp and sleep in tents provided by the event, Dipiano said. Some ride shuttles to hotels.
Big BAM organizers arranged for music in each overnight town. People in the community are welcome to join the cyclists for the performances, the release stated.
Big BAM is an event put on by Missouri Life Magazine of Rocheport, Missouri.
Local cyclists are welcome to participate, even if they can only ride for one or two days. Cyclists can sign up for the whole five-day ride or chose to participate for one day. Registration will be available until June 12 at 5 p.m.
Visit www.bigbamride.com for more information.
