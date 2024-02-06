Crisp Museum hosts 43rd annual High School Art Exhibition

High school students in grades 11 and 12 from throughout the region recenty had the opportunity to submit their artwork to Crisp Museum at Southeast's River Campus.

The exhibit, titled "Exhibiting Excellence," showcased art pieces from local high school students and ran through March 28.

Sabrina Henson, Scott City High School senior student, said she enjoyed the exhibit, as art is something she enjoys doing in her free time.

"This exhibit meant a lot," Henson said. "I believe art makes the world a better place, and I really enjoyed seeing the different art pieces presented from different schools."

This year, teachers at local high schools were allowed to submit a total of 15 artwork entries by their students. Art teachers were contacted when their students' artwork was accepted for display.

Louise Bodenheimer, Southeast professor head of graphic design and illustration, was the juror for this year's exhibition. Bodenheimer is the designer of the "Musical Heritage Mural" on the Shivelbines Music Store building in downtown Cape Girardeau.