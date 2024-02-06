Crisis Aid aims to help trafficking survivors

Sex trafficking is a major concern, and it's happening right here in Missouri, said Crisis Aid founder Pat Bradley at a benefit luncheon Friday.

In 1995, Bradley found out about sex trafficking, or forced prostitution as it was then known, while on a mission to Africa. There, a minister told him about a red-light district in the city where hundreds if not thousands of girls were being trafficked.

Bradley said he met one girl who was interested in getting out, and he was able to make that happen.

"She was 16 years old. She'd been there for five years, and all of her possessions fit in a plastic shopping bag," Bradley said.

He didn't know what he was going to do or how he was going to get her to safety, Bradley said, but he managed it, with some help.

A few months later, he went back, and brought out more girls. Later, he went back and brought more girls out. He kept going, expanding efforts into another country, where he set up a more permanent home to help give rescued girls a chance to begin to recover.

In 2008, Bradley said, he met with the FBI to discuss sex trafficking in the United States. "At that time, I knew about the problem with foreign girls getting brought to this country, but I had no conception, no idea, about American girls," he said. Bradley was "floored" by the statistics, too: At the time, only 49 beds in the entire country were devoted solely to the survivors of sex trafficking, he said.

And, when he entered his home ZIP code online to see for himself how many girls were being advertised for sale, he said, "it was just pages and pages. I couldn't believe it."

At the time, too, the only option for law enforcement officials was to detain rescued sex-trafficking survivors.

Thus, the idea for Crisis Aid Home was born.

It took four years of fundraising to build the facility, Bradley said, but since it opened its doors in St. Louis in 2012, 190 girls have gone through the program -- 17 in 2019 alone.