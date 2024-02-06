Crime show features 2020 assault on youth in downtown Cape Girardeau

An assault in Cape Girardeau captured on a viral Facebook livestream was recently the focus of an episode of "Crimes Gone Viral."

Investigation Discovery's TV show featured the 2020 assault of dancer Ethan Hagler in an episode that aired Monday night.

On July 3, 2020, a 29-year-old man from Cape Girardeau approached Ethan as he danced in downtown Cape Girardeau and punched Ethan's face. The boy was 12 years old at the time of the assault.

Ethan's dance instructor, Micheal Crank Curry of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, had a Facebook livestream video running at the time of the assault. The footage garnered more than a million views. The assault then captured national news attention.

Producers of the "Crimes Gone Viral" show asked Ethan and his mother, Stephanie Hagler, to take part in the show about eight months ago, according to Hagler.

Hagler said participating in "Crimes Gone Viral" was a way to secure closure for a difficult time in her son's life.

"That was kind of our big finale," Hagler said. "This chapter of our life is lost, and we are going to move on."

Footage of the assault and interviews with Ethan, Hagler and Curry appeared in the second half of an episode called "Danger on the Street."