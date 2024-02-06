Crews to survey East Main in Jackson

Crews with Geotechnology Inc. of St. Louis will be surveying East Main Street, according to a news release by the Jackson Public Works Department. The work, part of the East Main Street Geotechnical Survey Project, will be done from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 5 to 8. City officials are asking that the area be restricted to local traffic only, and that motorists use alternate routes. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 243-2300 or visit jacksonmo.org or connect the city on Facebook.