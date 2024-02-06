Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Rescuers in an increasingly bleak search picked through the tornado-splintered ruins of Kentucky homes and businesses Sunday, including a candle factory that was bustling with night-shift employees when it was flattened, as the governor warned that the state's death toll from the outbreak could top 100.

In this aerial photo, destruction from a recent tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers sought refuge in what was supposed to be the safest part of the factory in Mayfield, but it may not have mattered because the twister Friday night was so monstrous, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Authorities on Saturday reported rescuing 40 of the 110 people who were in the building at the time, but by Sunday, hope of finding anyone else alive had all but evaporated.

"It'll be a miracle if we pull anybody else out of that. It's now 15 feet deep of steel and cars on top of where the roof was," the governor said on CNN. "Just tough.''

Jeremy Creason, Mayfield's fire chief and emergency services director, said rescuers had to crawl over the dead to get to the living.

Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at 14 people dead in five other states.

"I can tell you from reports that I've received I know we've lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed more than 100," Beshear said.

"I've got towns that are gone, that are just, I mean gone. My dad's hometown – half of it isn't standing. It is hard for me to describe. I know people can see the visuals, but that goes on for 12 blocks or more in some of these places."

He said that going door to door in search of victims is out of the question in the hard-hit areas: "There are no doors."

Dale Kirks' daughter and her boyfriend were both working at the candle factory when the tornado hit. She was trapped briefly, but a co-worker was able to pull her out of the rubble. Her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, was still missing.

"We've been waiting for information for the last two days since it happened," Kirks said outside a prefabricated building on the edge of town that became a makeshift center for people seeking information about the missing. "She's having trouble processing it -- not knowing if he's alive or dead."

One woman entered the building weeping, a state trooper came in with teddy bears, and a golden retriever was there to offer pet therapy.