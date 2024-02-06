Crews battle blaze at Miner business

“We would advise the public to avoid the area and give the crews time and room to work,” Rapert said. “We’ve had multiple vehicles in the area causing congestion and near accidents.”

Firefighters battle the blaze Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Heartland Wood Products, 121 N. Interstate Drive, in Miner, Missouri. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, the fire started at 7:44 p.m. Friday. The business was closed at the time the fire started, and it’s unknown how it started at this time, Rapert said around 9 p.m. Friday. (Miner Police Department Photo)

Miner Police Department, Miner Fire Department, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Morehouse Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District are among crews on scene at this time.