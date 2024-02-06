All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 12, 2024

Crews battle blaze at Miner business

MINER, Mo. — Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at Heartland Wood Products, 121 N. Interstate Drive, in Miner. The business was closed at the time the fire started, and it’s unknown how the blaze started at this time, Rapert said around 9 p.m. Friday...

Standard Democrat
Firefighters battle the blaze Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Heartland Wood Products, 121 N. Interstate Drive, in Miner, Missouri. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, the fire started at 7:44 p.m. Friday. The business was closed at the time the fire started, and it’s unknown how it started at this time, Rapert said around 9 p.m. Friday. “We would advise the public to avoid the area and give the crews time and room to work,” Rapert said. “We’ve had multiple vehicles in the area causing congestion and near accidents.” (Facebook/South Scott County Ambulance)
Firefighters battle the blaze Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Heartland Wood Products, 121 N. Interstate Drive, in Miner, Missouri. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, the fire started at 7:44 p.m. Friday. The business was closed at the time the fire started, and it’s unknown how it started at this time, Rapert said around 9 p.m. Friday. “We would advise the public to avoid the area and give the crews time and room to work,” Rapert said. “We’ve had multiple vehicles in the area causing congestion and near accidents.” (Facebook/South Scott County Ambulance)

MINER, Mo. — Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner.

According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at Heartland Wood Products, 121 N. Interstate Drive, in Miner. The business was closed at the time the fire started, and it’s unknown how the blaze started at this time, Rapert said around 9 p.m. Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We would advise the public to avoid the area and give the crews time and room to work,” Rapert said. “We’ve had multiple vehicles in the area causing congestion and near accidents.”

Firefighters battle the blaze Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Heartland Wood Products, 121 N. Interstate Drive, in Miner, Missouri. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, the fire started at 7:44 p.m. Friday. The business was closed at the time the fire started, and it’s unknown how it started at this time, Rapert said around 9 p.m. Friday. (Miner Police Department Photo)
Firefighters battle the blaze Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Heartland Wood Products, 121 N. Interstate Drive, in Miner, Missouri. According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, the fire started at 7:44 p.m. Friday. The business was closed at the time the fire started, and it’s unknown how it started at this time, Rapert said around 9 p.m. Friday. (Miner Police Department Photo)

Miner Police Department, Miner Fire Department, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Morehouse Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District are among crews on scene at this time.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy