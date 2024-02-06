Crews battle blaze at Miner business

MINER, Mo. — Multiple crews responded after a Scott County business caught fire late Friday, Jan. 12 in Miner.
According to Capt. Nathan H. Rapert with Miner Police Department, at 7:44 p.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a fire at Heartland Wood Products, 121 N. Interstate Drive, in Miner. The business was closed at the time the fire started, and it’s unknown how the blaze started at this time, Rapert said around 9 p.m. Friday.
“We would advise the public to avoid the area and give the crews time and room to work,” Rapert said. “We’ve had multiple vehicles in the area causing congestion and near accidents.”
Miner Police Department, Miner Fire Department, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Morehouse Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District are among crews on scene at this time.
